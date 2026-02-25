Real Madrid ‘preparing’ €100m ‘blockbuster deal’ after ‘private agreement’ as Trent Alexander-Arnold faces NEW problem

Real Madrid are ready to launch a raid on Paris Saint-Germain for Vitinha, according to a Spanish report, as Achraf Hakimi is ready to move to Estadio Bernabeu and compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold if Dani Carvajal leaves.

It is well-known that Real Madrid plan to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos are missing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park, and president Florentino Perez has realised that he needs to address the problem.

Vitinha has long been linked with a move to Madrid, and rumours that the Spanish and European giants are planning to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder are now gathering pace.

Real Madrid door opens for Vitinha

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are ‘preparing two blockbuster deals for this summer’, one of which is the signing of Vitinha from PSG.

A deal to bring the 26-year-old Portugal international midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu is ‘now more feasible’, especially as Vintinha has ‘a private agreement with PSG to leave’ this summer for €100million (£87.2m, $118m).

Madrid and PSG’s relationship has also improved, with Vintinha said to be ‘open to new challenges.

‘Real Madrid have everything in place to set the wheels in motion when the conditions are right’, according to Cadena SER, which has revealed that the second of the two blockbuster deals that Los Blancos plan to do this summer is sign Valencia Basket point guard Sergio de Larrea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold facing Achraf Hakimi threat

Just as Trent Alexander-Arnold was starting to shine for Real Madrid following his injury problems, a new report has revealed the potential competition he could face from Achraf Hakimi.

Dani Carvajal is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and with no new deal in place at the moment, it does look very likely that the Spaniard will leave Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent this summer.

That would make Alexander-Arnold the undisputed number one right-back, but it now appears that it would not be so easy for the former Liverpool star.

According to Defensa Central, Hakimi is willing to leave PSG for Madrid this summer and replace Carvajal in the squad.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has claimed that Hakimi ‘ is willing to take a pay cut and do whatever it takes’ to play for Madrid.

The Morocco international right-back ‘is waiting for a call from Real Madrid to return’ to Estadio Bernabeu, according to the report,

The 27-year-old, who came through Los Blancos’ youth academy and broke into the first team, has ‘one burning desire’ and that is ‘to play for Real Madrid’.

The report, though, has added that Hakimi is ‘very happy’ at PSG, which suggests that he is not going to push for an exit.

Hakimi signed a new deal with PSG in February 2025 and is under contract at the French giants until the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid target Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Real Madrid’s search for a new centre-back has led them to make a move for Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Madrid have made an enquiry about Gabriel.

Sources have told us that intermediaries made ‘discreet enquiries’ about the Brazilian’s situation at Arsenal.

We understand that Arsenal gave an ‘unequivocal’ response that ‘Gabriel is not available at any price’.

The 28-year-old Brazil international central defender signed a new deal with Arsenal in July 2025 and is now under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2029.