Joshua Zirkzee finally looks set to leave Manchester United, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the terms of his proposed move to Fiorentina.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from Serie A outfit Bologna during the 2024 summer transfer window after the Premier League giants activated his £36.5m release clause.

At the time, this felt like a risk because a move to Man Utd was a massive step up after only one good season with Bologna, and Zirkzee has been out of his depth at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has shown fleeting flashes of promise at Man Utd, but he is certainly not a natural No.9, and he has also flattered to deceive in the No.10 role.

Having only scored five goals in 56 Premier League games for Man Utd, Zirkzee has fallen behind Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He arguably would have been better off leaving last summer, but he now looks increasingly likely to part ways with Man Utd after previously insisting on fighting for his place.

We reported last month that the Red Devils have been looking to move on Zirkzee to raise funds and space in the squad for another attacker, and they now appear to have had their wish granted.

As per a new report from Fabrizio Romano, Serie A outfit Fiorentina are stepping up their efforts to sign Zirkzee on loan with an option to buy.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Joshua Zirkzee loan fee and buy option

Romano has not revealed the potential future cost of a permanent deal, but he has disclosed the loan fee.

He explained on X: ‘Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee as official bid has been sent to Manchester United.

‘€5m loan fee, buy clause included in the deal with negotiations underway with #MUFC and player’s camp.

‘Deal on.’

Man Utd also have late-window interest from Chelsea for Marcus Rashford, and it is foreseeable that these potential exits open the door for United to recruit a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Still, Sesko should kick on after impressing for Man Utd during his debut season in 2025/26, and ex-United striker Dwight Yorke has boldly backed him to challenge Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot.

Yorke told Reviant: “I like Benjamin Sesko, I think they continue to trust him and give him confidence. I think he can come close to pushing Haaland. But we need a number nine ourselves to make sure that we are competing on all fronts and able to score.

“I don’t think it will be a runaway thing, although I think Haaland is quite easily the favourite for the top scorer position.”