Nico Raskin has not travelled with the Rangers squad for Thursday evening’s Conference League play-off second leg against FK Jablonec, with his Ibrox future now expected to come into sharper focus over the next 24 hours.

Derek McInnes confirmed the Belgium international was left in Glasgow because of a potential transfer, with interest picking up. Rangers hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg and need a result in the Czech Republic to reach the league phase. Raskin trained on Wednesday but was omitted from the travelling party as talks over his next move intensified.

Besiktas have been in contact over a deal. Sources insist the Turkish club are not alone, with interest from England, Italy and Spain already established this summer. Rangers expect activity to ramp up in the coming hours as the window enters its final week. The midfielder remains under contract until 2028 and would command a significant fee if he leaves.

Rangers have set an ambitious valuation of £25million (€29m, $34m) for Raskin, reflecting both his importance to the side and the two years remaining on his contract.

However, Gers accept that sides will look to barter them down, though a fee of £20m (€23m, $27m) is seen as achievable and likely to trigger his sale.

Raskin has remained respectful and professional throughout the window. That attitude has been noted inside the club, where he is well regarded after more than three years at Ibrox and a strong World Cup with Belgium.

McInnes has said that if the 25-year-old stays beyond the deadline it would be a bonus, but the club are preparing for both outcomes.

Rangers transfers: Exciting double deal signed off

While one of their key midfielders waits on developments, Rangers are close to confirming two attacking signings.

South Korean winger Kim Min-su is in Glasgow after agreeing an £8.5 million move from Girona.

Venezuela international striker Kevin Kelsy is also set to complete a transfer from Portland Timbers in a deal worth $13 million (£9.5m / €11.2m) plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage for the MLS club.

The pair would further strengthen McInnes’s squad after the loss of Youssef Chermiti to a serious knee injury and the collapse of an earlier move for Couhaib Driouech. Kim is expected to add width; Kelsy would offer a physical presence up front.

Thursday night is about securing European football. The next day or so will decide whether Raskin is still a Rangers player when the window shuts, though many are sure he will leave and bring in a significant profit for the Ibrox side.