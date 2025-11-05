Man Utd star will be ‘shown the door’ unless he quickly improves – top source

A long-serving Manchester United star who continues to be a lightning rod for criticism amongst the fanbase will be “shown the door” if he doesn’t improve and quickly, according to a top source.

Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation is here to stay, irrespective of whether the fans or even certain players in United’s squad like it or not.

The shift in formation has benefitted some and hindered others. Harry Maguire’s lack of pace can be covered up to a degree in a back three, for example, though Diogo Dalot lacks a natural position.

The Portugal international can play right-back or left-back, but isn’t at his best as a wide centre-back or wing-back.

Unfortunately for Dalot, it’s on the edge of a back three or as a wing-back where he must play if he’s to survive in Amorim’s world at Old Trafford.

Dalot is among United’s longest-serving stars having been on the books since 2018, yet his performance levels have been a sore spot for many a United fan for a long time.

And according to Andy Mitten – who is among the most respected sources on all things Man Utd – Dalot must improve or he will be turfed out before long.

“I think he’s getting more heat than any Man Utd player at the moment,” said Mitten on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“Some fans always want a scapegoat, and yet when I say that, I know that people will be saying ‘we’re criticising him because he’s been the poorest player.’

“I think he was the poorest player [against Nottingham Forest] at the weekend. The mitigation is he’s not playing in his strongest position and there’s been times where he’s been quite an important player for Man Utd.

“Look, he’s not the best player in the world in his position… I do think eventually it will be an area that United do strengthen.

“But this is where the team and the club are right now. He’s a top professional, he cannot be faulted for that. But fans also know what they’re seeing and when you watch him as he played against Forest at the weekend it wasn’t great.

“Just looking at the notes about I made from the match about him, I said that he was probably… well, he was definitely Manchester United’s poorest player.”

Mitten concluded: “I’m sounding hesitant here because he is underperforming, and he either starts performing, or he gets put back into a more natural position for him, or he’s shown the door further down the line.”

Man Utd will be forced to select Diogo Dalot

The conversation about Dalot stemmed from a discussion about how Man Utd will manage during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The competition runs from December 21 to January 18 and United are primed to be without Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon).

Amad has been starting games at right wing-back of late, which is also a position Mazraoui can cover. The Moroccan is also more than capable of playing as the right-sided centre-back.

But with Mazraoui and Amad both due a leave of absence, Mitten’s co-host, Carl Anka, suggested Amorim’s solution will be to deploy Dalot at right wing-back.

If the Portuguese fails to up his game at a time when he’s earning regular starts, the heat really will be on the 26-year-old.

Latest Man Utd news – Midfield signing ramping up

In other news, Mitten has also insisted Man Utd will make TWO signings in central midfield in 2026.

First up is expected to be Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson who Mitten declared is “well-positioned” to make the move to Old Trafford.

That comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed United are already preparing a tempting bid for Anderson in January.

Finally, United are ready to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in January, but they do have strong conditions attached to any departure.