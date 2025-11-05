An Inter Milan defender is piqued by the idea of joining Tottenham in 2026 and one of Italy’s most trusted publications have shed light on Fabio Paratici’s potential next masterclass.

Paratici is back pulling the strings at Tottenham in conjunction with Johan Lange and Vinai Venkatesham. Prior to his return to Spurs following a suspension from all footballing activities, Paratici masterminded the signings of several important players from Italy.

Naturally, the Italian’s contacts in his home country are strong and the likes of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, to name just four, were signed from Serie A sides.

Romero and Kulusevski have been particularly successful in north London and are now widely regarded as being two of Tottenham’s best players at present.

According to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, Paratici and Spurs could raid a leading Serie A side once again next year.

A move for Inter Milan centre-back,. Yann Bisseck, was talked up in the piece. What’s more, it was suggested Inter believe the writing is on the wall with regards to Bisseck’s exit next summer.

Inter have already begun to explore the domestic market in Italy for replacements for the Germany international.

Even more encouraging for Tottenham were the claims Bisseck is tempted by the idea of joining Spurs.

GdS wrote: ‘The prospect of a move to Tottenham is piquing the player and his entourage.’

A transfer to a leading English side is believed to be the likeliest next step for the 24-year-old who stands at 6f 5in tall.

West Ham are also credited with interest, but in a straight fight between the two London clubs, there’ll only be one winner in that transfer battle.

Inter signed Bisseck from Danish side AGF for just €7m prior to add-ons back in 2023.

The report did not offer a clue as to how much he’s now valued at by Inter, but you can guarantee it’s a hell of a lot more than €7m.

The right-footer is contracted to Inter until 2029, meaning the Serie A giant are in a strong position to play hardball in any negotiations and maximise their profits.

