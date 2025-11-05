Liverpool progressing on the most important deal they’ll agree in 2026 – Sources

Liverpool are already making progress on arguably the most important deal they’ll complete in 2026, and TEAMtalk can confirm the Reds expect to seal a full agreement before the current season ends.

Liverpool’s stance on giving Arne Slot a new contract by the end of the season has been underlined this week.

Some were calling for his head just seven days ago, yet a new calmness is settling over Anfield and Slot has no fears over his job security.

It may only have been 1-0 on Tuesday night, but it was as dominant of a one-goal victory as they come against Real Madrid in the Champions League to follow on from the critical victory over Aston Villa on the domestic scene.

The back-to-back clean sheets are particularly reassuring, as Slot appears to now turn to core figures of the squad to get their season back on track.

Andy Robertson looks to have re-taken the starting spot at left-back ahead of summer signing Milos Kerkez. Dominik Szoboszlai – although not in the same position every week – is earning regular starts once again.

Last week, as Liverpool played an under-strength team and crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Crystal Palace, Slot was suddenly under the microscope.

The loss to the Eagles meant they had lost six of seven games – a shocking sequence that started to cast a cloud over the success of last season.

But Slot and his side have bounced back in a perfect manner, and the fashion of the Madrid win has provided reassurance – if it were needed – that everything is going to be alright.

Sources insisted to TEAMtalk last week that knee-jerk reactions over Slot were extremely exaggerated. Internally, there was not true concern over whether he would continue as the boss.

Liverpool have been planning talks over an extension to Slot’s contract and plans to do so will remain on track so that there is a conclusion before the end of the season.

Slot signed a three-year contract when he took control in 2024 and ideally, it has been the case that an extension will be in place before next season to avoid any speculation over his future.

In-roads have already been made and, on the back of outwitting both Unai Emery and Xabi Alonso, Slot has shown again that he has what it takes to lead Liverpool forwards longer-term.

Latest Liverpool news – Real Madrid antics exposed / Kenan Yildiz / Klopp to Barcelona?

In other news, Real Madrid’s embarrassing attempts to unsettle a Liverpool player before Tuesday’s Champions League tie not only backfired, but have been exposed by Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool are one of the clubs taking a close look at Juventus and Turkey ace, Kenan Yildiz.

Finally, we have broken down bizarre claims Jurgen Klopp is being lined up to replace Hansi Flick at Barcelona.