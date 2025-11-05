Kenan Yildiz has plenty of admiration from top Premier League clubs, with Liverpool one of three confirmed suitors, but TEAMtalk understands Juventus remain expectant that he sticks with them.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Serie A’s brightest stars, and after breaking into the side last season, has continued to come on leaps and bounds.

Yildiz, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has now nailed down his spot in the first team. So far this term he’s notched three goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are among clubs that have been keeping tabs on Yildiz during his rise, and all would be interested in pursuing him if the opportunity opens up.

At the moment, this does seem possible, as he is due an upgraded contract following a rise in profile.

Uncertainty has been surrounding him as his current terms in Turin – thought to be around €1.5million (£1.3m / $1.7m) a year – are below the market value for a player of his calibre. This equates to around £25,000 per week.

Yildiz, 20, is seeking a pay hike that would lift him closer to the likes of Jonathan David, who joined Juventus in the summer and earns around four times more.

READ MORE 🌟 What the future holds for each player in Liverpool’s bizarre XI against Palace

Juventus confident of retaining Liverpool target

TEAMtalk sources insist that while it may look like there is a stand-off at the moment between Juventus and Yildiz, it is partly due to structural changes that are ongoing.

The Italian giants have just put Luciano Spalletti in place as the new head coach and now they are discussing plans to put Marco Ottolini in place as the new sporting director.

We understand that negotiations over a new contract for Yildiz will kick into life once that situation is sorted.

Our information suggests that he is still keen to remain at Juventus and that a renewal would take him to 2030.

But should new terms not be agreed, Liverpool will be poised to strike, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Yildiz has a very bright future ahead but Juventus are determined to ensure he commits himself to staying at the Allianz Stadium.

“I would like to stay at Juventus for life,” Yildiz said in an interview in June.

“In the last year, I felt like I was becoming a man, especially in my mentality. There were difficulties, but I am happy with the season. Being the symbol of Juve gives me great confidence.

“I don’t think about the contract. I don’t talk about money or anything else, I just want to give my all on the pitch. I would like to stay at Juventus for life, but in football, you never know what can happen.”

DON’T MISS 😬 Liverpool accused of going back on Florian Wirtz promise as Arsene Wenger theory hits nail on head

Latest Liverpool news: Centre-back tussle / Klopp linked with Leeds

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly rivalling Newcastle for the signing of Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez.

Arne Slot is keen to bring in defensive reinforcements and Ordonez is on the shortlist alongside Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi.

In other news, legendary former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has once again been linked with Leeds United, but TEAMtalk can explain why there’s no chance of him managing the Yorkshire side.

SIGN UP TODAY! Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.