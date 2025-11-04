Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, viewing him as a prime and realistic target for the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal an offer is being prepped.

Sources close to Man Utd indicate that the Red Devils are confident of securing a deal, despite Forest’s firm stance on demanding a substantial fee.

Anderson, the 22-year-old England star who joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35million deal last summer, has quickly established himself as a key player at the City Ground.

His energetic displays in midfield have caught the eye of United’s boss, Ruben Amorim, who sources say is desperate to inject more dynamism and legs into his engine room.

With the team getting better but struggling for consistency in the Premier League, Amorim sees Anderson’s relentless work rate, pressing ability, and box-to-box stamina as the perfect fit for his high-intensity system.

Another key attribute wooing higher-ups at Man Utd is Anderson’s ability to break the lines with his pinpoint passing.

Such a trait meshes well with Amorim’s attacking philosophy which prioritises faster-paced attacks over more measured and deliberate build-ups.

Why Man Utd think they can get Elliot Anderson

United’s belief in landing Anderson stems from multiple factors.

Club insiders reveal that the player himself would be “very keen” on a move to Old Trafford, attracted by the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the chance to immerse himself in the prestige of a ‘big six’ club.

This mutual interest could prove pivotal in negotiations, especially as United scout the market for affordable reinforcements amid financial fair play constraints.

However, Nottingham Forest have drawn a clear line in the sand: pay big money or back off.

Forest are under no pressure to sell and value Anderson highly after his seamless integration.

As such, we understand Forest are setting their stall out around the £80m mark, though United believe a deal can be struck for closer to £60m.

Anderson’s contributions have been perhaps the brightest spark at the City Ground this term in what has otherwise been a season of doom and gloom for the 19th-placed side so far.

Forest are well aware losing Anderson would have a detrimental effect on their ability to stave off relegation, thus ensuring they’ll put up stiff resistance if Man Utd do act on their interest and thunder in with a significant bid.

Man Utd fully convinced by Forest ace; January bid prepped

Amorim’s tactical blueprint demands midfielders who can cover ground relentlessly, and Anderson’s profile aligns perfectly.

Amorim operates with a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro the most selected midfield pairing in between the wing-backs this season.

Given the wing-backs are tasked with controlling an entire flank by themselves, United’s two-man midfield can often be exposed against teams who deploy three in the middle. This is just one of the reasons why a relentless engine is such a valued trait for Amorim when the Portuguese signs midfielders.

United’s hierarchy shares Amorim’s adoration of the player, along with his optimism a deal CAN be made in the winter window.

Accordingly, sources state the club are prepared to test Forest’s resolve with a structured offer that would total a figure around £60m.

As the January window approaches, this saga could define United’s mid-season revival. Will Forest hold firm, or will Anderson’s ambition propel him to Manchester? The coming weeks will tell.

