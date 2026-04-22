Manchester United have been urged to sign a second “aggressive and tenacious” Nottingham Forest star this summer after Elliot Anderson to take the club to the next level, while a Newcastle star, in the mould of Michael Carrick himself, could also tick another box.

It’s not a secret that Manchester United plan to strengthen in midfield this summer. Casemiro is moving on after four rollercoaster seasons at Old Trafford, while Manuel Ugarte continues to be linked with a move away after failing to hit the heights expected of him at Old Trafford.

As a result, United plan to sign one, and ideally two, new central midfielders this summer.

Of those linked, TEAMtalk understands that Anderson is very much seen as the dream target. Rated in the £90m-plus bracket (€103m, $122m), Nottingham Forest are not expected to stand in his way this summer.

United, of course, won’t have an easy pathway to his signature, and we understand Manchester City have also earmarked the England international as a top summer target; Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to pay whatever it takes to get a deal over the line and more so if their leading midfield light, Rodri, is lured back to Spain with Real Madrid.

As a result, United have been linked with a number of alternatives, with both Aurlien Tchouameni and Teun Koopmeiners identified as potential Plan B’s on Tuesday.

Despite that, former Red Devils hero Sheringham wants United to go all in on Anderson – and also reckons they should try and raid Nottingham Forest for a second star in the form of Morgan Gibbs-White, rated in the £80m bracket, in an astonishing £170m double raid.

Sheringham exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with BestBettingSites: I really like Anderson at Nottingham Forest, and I really like Gibbs-White as well. When Tottenham were in for him, I was very excited about that.

“I can understand why Forest wouldn’t let him go because of the calibre of player he is.

“He’s very different to Anderson – he gets forward, he’s got great tenacity, wants to fight people, and the aggression and will-to-win comes out in him. I think he’s a top, top player.”

Sheringham added: “He comes out a little bit differently to Anderson, but they complement each other perfectly in the Forest midfield.

“Could they [United] get them both? Money talks, doesn’t it, and what a readymade duo that would be to add to the Manchester United squad.”

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Sheringham weighs up Man Utd signing of Sandro Tonali

United are also among the sides taking a strong interest in Newcastle’s Italian midfielder Sando Tonali, whose agent appears to be working overtime to secure his client a move away from Emirates Stadium.

While Tonali himself is not agitating for a move, his agent appears to be pushing a move hard amid links to Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd, while a return to Italy is also thought to be in his thinking, albeit not one that Serie A sides could easily afford.

In Tonali, Sheringham says he sees a player very much in the Michael Carrick mould, perhaps explaining why United are being strongly tipped to raid Newcastle for the 25-year-old.

“I’ve not seen an awful lot of Tonali, but he’s getting rave reviews at Newcastle,” Sheringham explained.

“If Michael Carrick likes that type of player – a defensive midfield player who can get forward, maybe a bit more than Michael did – he’d be able to spot someone he likes, and he’d be able to know the type of qualities he thinks the United midfield lacks.

“If he says he’s a good player and wants him as one of his first signings, that’s good enough for me!”

Man Utd nearing Kobbie Mainoo agreement, as Wharton hopes fade

One man who United will not let go this summer and now see as a very big part of their future is Kobbie Mainoo.

The 21-year-old, puzzlingly overlooked by Ruben Amorim, is very much back at the forefront of United’s plans and could even make the plane for England’s World Cup squad this summer.

Now, a new update on Mainoo claims United have ‘verbally agreed a deal’ with the midfielder – and it’s thanks in no small part to Michael Carrick.

However, one midfielder also listed as a summer target, Adam Wharton, appears to be edging out of reach.

That’s after a journalist revealed on Tuesday how Liverpool are nudging closer to a deal and have been spurred on by both close links to the player’s agent and the Crystal Palace midfielder’s take on a possible move to Anfield.

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