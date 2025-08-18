There is fresh belief that Manchester United will more strongly consider a bid to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in the final fortnight of the window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The high profile mistake from Altay Bayindir has brought the goalkeeper position under fresh scrutiny at Old Trafford and follows in the footsteps of Andre Onana being left out of the matchday squad against Arsenal.

Man Utd fought bravely against Mikel Arteta’s side and but for Bayindir’s inability to command his box and repel a corner, United may well have avoided defeat in their Premier League opener.

Bayindir’s opportunity arose after Onana was a notable absentee for the clash. Onana is understood to have recovered from a hamstring injury but Amorim chose to go with those who played in pre-season (Bayindir starting, Tom Heaton on the bench).

Ruben Amorim has been unconvinced by his options in goal and wanted the club to seek a new solution for this season.

A loan approach for Emiliano Martinez was made earlier this summer and the Argentine signalled he’d be willing to join. Aston Villa informed United it was permanent move or bust and the Red Devils baulked at the £40m asking price.

However, Bayindir’s error could now lead to United revisiting the goalkeeper market for their No 1 alternative to Martinez – Senne Lammens.

The hope had been that the full remaining budget for this transfer window could now go towards signing a midfield player, as they are seeking alternate options to Carlos Baleba.

Yet there will now be consideration towards whether they distribute some of the money towards the goalkeeping department.

United recently touched base again about the situation of Lammens, who has been on United’s shortlist all summer.

The 23-year-old shot stopper has also been tracked by Inter Milan – but we understand he has given indications that he is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

United sources say the club are convinced they would win the race to sign him but they now need to be decisive in terms of activating a plan.

The failure to secure an exit route for Onana this summer has held back their plans for a new goalkeeper but the situation is now being treated with greater urgency in light of their 1-0 defeat to the Gunners.

