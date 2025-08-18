Gary Neville highlights MAJOR issue that will ‘keep hurting’ Man Utd

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Sunday, with a costly error from goalkeeper Atlay Bayindir proving the difference, and Ruben Amorim’s side have a potential replacement on their shortlist.

The Turkish goalkeeper failed to punch away a corner from Declan Rice, before Riccardo Calafiori headed home from close range to give the Gunners the lead in the 13th minute.

Andre Onana was left out of the United squad for the fixture, adding to the speculation that he could leave, and Amorim may sign a replacement.

United legend and pundit Gary Neville was on commentary duty for Sky Sports for the game, and insisted that Bayindir had to be ‘stronger’ for the Arsenal goal.

“It’s going to keep hurting United, the goalkeeper has got to be stronger,” Neville said. “He’ll complain that he’s been fouled, there’s a player in front of him, there’s a lot of pushing and shoving.

“I think the goalkeeper has to be stronger, get that player out the way, Saliba hasn’t got his hands up, I don’t think he’s done anything at all.

“It goes through his hands, it’s definitely a goal, he’s just not strong enough. The delivery is sensational and they just don’t deal with it.”

Man Utd ‘like’ goalkeeper targeted by Inter Milan

Amorim explained why Onana was left out of the squad, prior to the Arsenal clash.

“No, he recovered,” Amorim told MUTV when asked if Onana was still injured. “But the other guys [Bayindir and Heaton] did so well during pre-season, so I need to balance that.”

Bayindir ultimately got the nod and it’s possible that the result against Arsenal could have been different if Onana had started in between the sticks.

Meanwhile, United have been heavily linked with multiple goalkeepers and one star who IS on the shortlist is Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

Lammens, 23, is a regular starter with Antwerp and United have a good relationship with the Belgian club, dating back decades.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano stated on Saturday that the youngster remains a player of interest for United, amid the uncertainty surrounding Onana.

“Senne Lammens, the young goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp. United still like the player, they still have him on their shortlist.

“They still have to decide whether they want to go for a goalkeeper or not. It will also depend on the budget and the [new] midfielder.”

However, Inter Milan are also keen on Lammens, so United must decide quickly whether to pursue a move, or they risk missing out.

Reports suggest that a bid of around €15m-€20m (£13m-£17.3m) would be enough to convince Antwerp to sell the stopper.

