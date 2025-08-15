What kind of starting XI will Ruben Amorim be fielding this season?

While Manchester United have already spent a lot of money this summer, Ruben Amorim is still looking to do more business before the transfer window shuts.

United needed a big overhaul following a 2024/25 season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and lose the Europa League final.

They’ve since invested over £200million in the squad and will be able to spend more if they offload the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

Here is how Man Utd could line up under Amorim this season if they enjoy a dream end to the summer transfer window.

GK: Senne Lammens

United have been linked with Emi Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma, although those moves currently look unlikely as Andre Onana is set to stay at Old Trafford.

They are still looking for a young goalkeeper to provide competition for the Cameroon international, with current backup Altay Bayindir expected to leave before deadline day.

United have held talks with Royal Antwerp over Lammens, who is widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world.

The 23-year-old boasted an 84% save percentage in the Belgian Pro League last season and will back himself to usurp Onana as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

He is also available for a fee in the region of £17million, which allows United to use most of their remaining budget on their top target.

RCB: Leny Yoro

After a knee injury disrupted the start of his United career, Yoro is now starting to show why they forked out an initial £52.1million to prise him from Lille last summer.

His ability to play out from the back and drive into midfield makes the 19-year-old centre-back one of the first names on Amorim’s teamsheet.

“I think it’s important for us to have this [build-up from defenders], to bring the ball forward to help the midfielder and the striker to get the ball,” he said.

“The coach asked me to do, so I need to do it. I enjoy doing it, being in front, and If I can bring the ball forward then I will do it.”

CCB: Harry Maguire

Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are both vying for a spot in the heart of United’s back three, although the latter may currently have the edge.

The England international played a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag but has since established himself as one of Amorim’s key men.

He has now been named in Amorim’s leadership group, which also includes Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Tom Heaton.

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez missed the final few months of the 2024/25 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Crystal Palace in February.

While Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven have both impressed in his absence, a fully-fit Martinez is still the first-choice option for the left-sided centre-back role.

The Argentina international has resumed individual training and is reportedly targeting a return to first-team action after the September international break.

RWB: Amad

Amad was one of United’s standout performers last season, excelling as both a right wing-back and a no.10 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The 23-year-old looks set to focus on the wing-back role in 2025/26, where he will be responsible for providing width and contributing goals and assists.

He has also impressed with his defensive work rate, although Amorim may select Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui in games against their ‘big six’ rivals in the Premier League.

CM: Adam Wharton

After spending over £200million on attackers this summer, United are now desperate to strengthen their midfield options before the window shuts.

Casemiro will celebrate his 34th birthday in 2025/26 and can no longer effectively cover ground, while Manuel Ugarte had an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba emerged as their top target for the role, although his £115million price tag is beyond what United are currently willing to pay.

They are now expected to turn their attention to different targets and TEAMtalk understands that Wharton is another player highly appreciated by Amorim.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength in his 18 months at Crystal Palace and is now one of the most highly rated midfielders in the Premier League.

United may still have to pay a fee in the region of £80million for Wharton, who has four years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Having played as a number 10 under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag, Fernandes is now set for a permanent position switch at United.

The Portugal international – who rejected a lucrative offer from Al Hilal in the summer – will feature as part of the two-man midfield in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation in 2025/26.

“Sometimes the manager wants me to be a little bit lower for the build-up to try to get longer passes, switches of play, and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m really happy with it, because I still play, so that’s the main thing. I will be always happy when I’m on the pitch.

“I can’t complain about being in a different position or not playing in a position I prefer, because I don’t have a position that I prefer. The one I prefer is being on the inside of the pitch and trying to help the team.

“If that’s the way the manager wants me to help, as a 6, as a centre-back, as a wing-back, whatever he wants me to play, I will be always available to do it.”

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

Signed from Leece for £25million in the January transfer window, Dorgu endured a challenging first half-season at Old Trafford.

But the Denmark international impressed throughout United’s pre-season tour, most notably registering a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

“It’s impressive… he’s 20 years old,” Amorim said. “He looks more like he belongs in Manchester United and that is hard to do at 20 years old.

“He’s so powerful, he’s getting the technique in his game, he’s defending so well, he’s pressing so well. I’m really impressed with Patrick.”

AM: Bryan Mbeumo

United identified Mbeumo as a top transfer target after the 26-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals and registered eight assists for Brentford in 2024/25.

Following weeks of protracted club-to-club talks, both sides eventually agreed on a package that includes a guaranteed £65million and £6million in add-ons.

The Cameroon international showcased his impressive versatility at Brentford but is poised to occupy the right-sided No.10 spot at Old Trafford.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

After missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, United fought off competition from Newcastle to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig.

They paid the Bundesliga side an initial £66.3million and £7.4million in add-ons, making him the second-most expensive striker in United’s history.

The 22-year-old will replace Rasmus Hojlund as the spearhead of United’s attack and Joshua Zirkzee is a potential back-up option, along with young prospect Chido Obi.

AM: Matheus Cunha

The final part of United’s new-look front three, Cunha arrived at Old Trafford this summer after they triggered the £62.5million release clause in his Wolves contract.

He registered 15 goals and six assists in the Premier League last season and is a tailor-made fit for the left-sided No.10 spot in Amorim’s team, having played in the 3-4-2-1 formation at Wolves.

“Cunha is that kind of player that can help us, he can help us a lot because he can run with the ball and that is something that can change the game,” Amorim said. “We missed that last year.”

