Newcastle are admirers of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi after following him for several months, but the Magpies may have bigger priorities this summer.

Newcastle have kept a very close eye on the 25-year-old’s situation. TEAMtalk understands that they hoped his limited minutes for Inter last season could result in him being available for a cut-price fee, but so far, things haven’t played out like that.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Newcastle’s interest in Frattesi in January. We reported at the time that Eddie Howe’s side viewed him as a potential summer signing.

However, Inter are yet to budge on their valuation of over €40million (£34.5m / $46.7m), and unless they soften their stance, Newcastle are unlikely to make an offer.

Newcastle have recently been in contact with Inter to explore a potential move, but the Serie A side informed them that their stance on Frattesi has not changed.

The Magpies, meanwhile, value the Italian international closer to €35million (£30.2m / $40.1m), and are reluctant to go any higher to sign him.

This has pushed Newcastle to focus on other targets and was part of the reason why they decided to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Newcastle focusing on attack after Frattesi blow

Newcastle’s full focus is now on attacking reinforcements, with Howe not viewing midfield signings as an urgent need.

They remain determined to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, amid the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak, with more to follow on that developing story from TEAMtalk later today.

The Frattesi chapter is not fully closed, as Newcastle still appreciate the Inter star and will keep him in mind for the future.

As things stand though, only a softer position from Inter could reopen talks in the final days of the transfer window.

Other Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on Frattesi’s situation and there is still a chance of him moving in the next few weeks.

Frattesi joined Inter from Sassuolo on an initial loan in 2023 before the move was made permanent for around €33million (£28.5m / $38.5m) last summer.

Frattesi has made 89 appearances in total for the Nerazzurri, notching 15 goals and nine assists in the process.

