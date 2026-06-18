Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for Manuel Ugarte after AC Milan began talks to sign the Uruguay midfielder for new San Siro boss Ruben Amorim.

Former Old Trafford chief Amorim was installed as the new Milan boss earlier this week, with the 41-year-old Portuguese penning a two-year contract with the Serie A giants.

Milan moved for Amorim after sacking Massimiliano Allegri over the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League as they dropped from third in the table to fifth with a final-day loss to Cagliari.

Amorim is now back in work five months after he was sacked by Man Utd following a difficult spell in charge at Old Trafford, in which he won just 24 of his 63 games in charge for a win percentage of just 38%.

And the Daily Mirror reports that Amorim has identified his former United player Ugarte as a ‘top summer target’ and ‘wants the Uruguayan to revive his career in Italy’, with talks over a move now opened.

Amorim worked with Ugarte during his hugely successful stint at Sporting and then brought him to Old Trafford in a £42m deal from PSG in 2024.

While there were high hopes that the 25-year-old would be a major hit in the Premier League, it’s not panned out that way at all, with Ugarte struggling to make any sort of an impact.

Indeed, as interim United boss Carrick rarely used Ugarte and it’s been known for some time that the now permanent Red Devils chief is in favour of selling the player.

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Man Utd name their price for Ugarte

Despite that, the player himself suggested he intended to stay and fight for his place, as the domestic season drew to a close.

Ugarte said, when speaking of his struggles in English football: “It sounds like a cliche, but it’s what you learn the most from.

“it’s something you have to learn to deal with, and it’s part of the career. I’ve learned a lot, and I know my opportunity will come.”

Those opportunities now look slim and none, however, especially after United agreed a £35million deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, while the club are also in the market for another player in Carrick’s engine room.

Given the Ederson signing and Carrick’s take on the player, Ugarte now accepts his future lies away from the Theatre of Dreams and has told his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club.

And Mendes appears to have ticked a big box already by opening talks with Milan, with Ugarte now seemingly set for a third stint working under Amorim.

As for what sort of an asking price United are looking to recoup, the Mirror claims they hoping to secure around £30m (€345m) for the player.

While that figure may be a little high for Milan, there is hope that some common ground can be found, especially when it’s very clear that Carrick has no intention of using Ugarte next season.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that United and Tottenham and have made firm moves to sign an explosive Premier League winger this summer.