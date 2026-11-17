Besiktas are keen on Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, with sources confirming they are exploring a January window deal for the injury-struck Netherlands international, and with the Red Devils’ verdict on letting him leave also coming to light.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in August 2024 for an initial fee of £42.9 million (€50m, $57m), has had a difficult period at Old Trafford. A serious back injury sidelined him for nearly a year, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the majority of the 2025/26 campaign, as well as his country’s World Cup involvement.

Although De Ligt has recently returned to the squad, making two appearances in the Champions League as he feels his way back to fitness, his involvement has still been limited, and the defender looks way down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

With United in a period of transition following Michael Carrick’s recent sacking and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the club is looking to strengthen its defensive options.

To that end, sources revealed on Monday why a move for Fulham’s Calvin Bassey looks increasingly likely to get the green light, with the Argentine in favour of a £40m-plus deal to bring in the Nigerian supported for two major reasons.

But as a consequence of that, United could likely consider an exit for De Ligt to free up space in their squad and free up some much-needed revenues…

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De Ligt’s value has dropped; Man Utd open to exit

De Ligt’s long-term contract, which runs until June 2029 with the option of an extra year, does not guarantee his future at the club.

The 27-year-old is understood to be keen on securing consistent minutes, both to rebuild his form and to strengthen his claims for selection with the national team; however, whether he would go to Turkey for those minutes is questionable.

Besiktas view De Ligt as a potential leading figure in their back line and are hopeful of convincing United to sanction a loan until the end of the season to help him regain his form and sharpness.

Sources have not confirmed United would be open to such a deal, particularly without a guarantee of a permanent sale and especially without backup being brought into the club first.

However, what can be said with certainty is that De Ligt’s transfer value has fallen significantly due to his prolonged absence, which sources understand currently sits in the region of €30m (£25m, $33m).

While a permanent exit appears unlikely in January given his contract length, a short-term loan could suit all parties.

However, any move is dependent on United signing new defenders and strengthening their own options at the back, together with De Ligt being open to a move to Turkey.

Inter Milan are also watching his situation closely, but sources insist they do not hold the same confidence that there is a deal to be struck in January. They are ones to watch for the summer and would be keen to bring in the centre-back, particularly amid fears that Alessandro Bastoni could leave.

For now, Besiktas appear to be the only side convinced a loan move is possible in January, and we understand contact could be established soon to try and determine whether a deal could be possible.

Elsewhere, sources have responded to speculation that Pochettino is open to bringing USA and former Leeds man Weston McKennie to Old Trafford in January.

We can also reveal Newcastle United’s response to claims that the Red Devils could try again for Lewis Hall in January.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the first deal of the Pochettino era is now closer than ever to going through – and a £36.5m flop could also soon depart.