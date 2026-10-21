Man Utd star ‘not happy’ with Michael Carrick after ‘shock’ decision during Como demolition – pundit

Glenn Hoddle does not think that Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes was happy with Red Devils manager Michael Carrick during the Champions League game against Como.

Man Utd suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Italy on Wednesday evening.

Nico Paz was the star of the show with two goals for Cesc Fabregas’s side.

Man Utd were 1-0 down at half-time and conceded three goals after the break.

Fernandes started the match for Man Utd as a number nine.

Carrick deployed the Portugal international attacking midfielder as the lone striker upfront, with Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans and Matheus Cunha deployed behind him in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Man Utd manager decided to take Fernandes off midway through the second half, with Joshua Zirkzee coming on in his place.

It was a disappointing evening for Fernandes, whose one shot was not on target.

The 32-year-old created two chances, made one tackle, and had a passing accuracy of 80.4%.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Glenn Hoddle was following the match for TNT Sports, and he noticed that Fernandes was not happy when he was coming off.

The pundit also said that it was a “shock” to him that Carrick decided to take Fernandes off after 67 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes ‘not happy’ with Michael Carrick

Hoddle, who was on co-commentary duty, said on TNT Sports (7:11pm, October 21, 2026): “That’s a shock for me; it really is.

“I think, for me, Fernandes has got to play deeper anyway.

“I think once his face is up, he has got runners running off him, he can pick people out like the ball he just played to Amad.

“He’s not happy, is he? He’s looking at the bench.”

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Praise for Como and Nico Paz

Hoddle was also full of praise for Como, especially their star attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Hoddle said: “Como have been absolutely brilliant.

“They have no fear in there, they are prepared to give [the pass] to a player that’s marked.

“They have runners off the ball as well, and they always seem to have a spare man in possession, and that’s a sign of a very well-drilled side.”

When Paz was coming off in the 80th minute, the pundit noted: “Everyone is standing up in the stands and rightly so.

“[Paz] been absolutely brilliant in everything that he has done today.

“I don’t think he’s done anything wrong, and a lot of his play has been creative and risky, but he’s pulled it off.”

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