Liverpool target £67m Chelsea right-back in January

Liverpool are interested in adding Malo Gusto to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has also claimed Chelsea’s stance on selling the right-back.

Gusto has been on the books of Chelsea since January 2023 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2030.

The 23-year-old France international right-back has made 141 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring three goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

Under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso so far this season, Gusto has made three starts in the Premier League.

According to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Chelsea are looking for a new right-back and could offload Gusto in the January transfer window, having wanted £67million for him in the summer of 2026.

Chelsea open to Malo Gusto sale

The reliable transfer journalist, who has over 126,000 followers on X, has reported: “We have revealed previously that Gusto’s €80 million valuation from the summer is being re-evaluated, opening up the possibility of the France international becoming available in January.

“The 22-year-old remains under contract until 2030, but his limited role so far this season has raised questions over his long-term place in the squad.

“There is a growing feeling that a departure in either of the two 2027 transfer windows is a realistic possibility if the right conditions emerge.”

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Liverpool target Malo Gusto

Jones has also reported that Liverpool are among the clubs ‘keeping an eye on his situation, with interest likely to depend heavily on the conditions Chelsea would accept for a transfer’.

Jones further noted: “The defender’s valuation will be central to determining whether a January move becomes viable.

“Chelsea’s previous €80 million figure represented a significant obstacle, and any reassessment could change the picture for clubs considering an approach.

“However, the Blues are not actively forcing Gusto towards the exit.

“Their priority is to understand the options available, assess the market and establish whether there is a suitable replacement before making any definitive decision.”

Liverpool tried to sign Gusto on the final day of the summer transfer window.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins posted on X at 4:17pm on September 1: “Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success.

“The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer.

“Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen.”

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