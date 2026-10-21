Man Utd reach decision on Harry Maguire future at Old Trafford

Manchester United will keep Harry Maguire at Old Trafford for another year, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ plan regarding Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2019, when he joined from Leicester City.

The defender has not always had the best of times at Man Utd, but at 33, he is a senior figure in manager Michael Carrick’s squad.

The 33-year-old England international central defender has scored 17 goals and given 11 assists in 280 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

Maguire is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season.

Man Utd to keep Harry Maguire

However, Man Utd have the option to extend it by another year, and, according to The i Paper, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, plan to do just that.

The report has stated: ‘Maguire is more likely to stay, with the club set to trigger the extra year option on his contract. The England centre-back is a popular dressing room figure, with leadership qualities helping guide youngsters like Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro through the pressure of being a United defender.’

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Man Utd stance on Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw – sources

Like Maguire, Lisandro Martinez is also out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that there is no guarantee that Man Utd will keep Martinez for another season.

Martinez publicly criticised Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, this month.

Although the Argentina international central defender subsequently apologised, Man Utd are unsure about his future at Old Trafford.

We understand that Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are interested in Martinez, who is considering leaving Man Utd next summer.

Luke Shaw has been at Man Utd since 2014 and is out of contract at the Premier League giants in the summer of 2027.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that talks between Man Utd and Shaw’s agents over a new deal have taken place.

Bailey said: “TEAMtalk can confirm that United would be open to the 31-year-old remaining at Old Trafford, and discussions over a new deal have already taken place.

“However, there are important factors still to be resolved.

“Shaw managed to avoid missing a game last season, but he has already been absent for matches during the current campaign.

“His availability and playing time will therefore be key considerations as United assess whether to offer him an extension.

“His salary is another issue.

“Shaw is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and he may need to accept a reduction in wages to secure a new contract.”

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