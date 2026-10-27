Disastrous Man Utd manager search explained as three top targets underwhelm INEOS

Michael Carrick will remain Manchester United head coach after INEOS chiefs were left disappointed with three of their five managerial targets, as per a report.

Carrick was widely expected to be sacked following dreadful defeats to Como in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League last week. Man Utd capitulated in both games, conceding seven goals in total and scoring just once.

Following the home loss against Bournemouth, United fans showed they blame the owners and players for the club’s struggles rather than Carrick.

They sang Carrick’s name and applauded him down the tunnel. Supporters booed the team off the pitch and chanted against INEOS, the Glazers and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Sources anticipated that Carrick would be sacked before the trip to Chelsea on Saturday, with Eddie Howe emerging as Wilcox’s main replacement target.

But according to journalists Laurie Whitwell and Mike Keegan, United will give Carrick the chance to turn the club’s fortunes around, to the surprise of many.

The legendary former midfielder will remain in charge against Chelsea as he looks to inspire a strong response from his players.

According to The Sun’s United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, ‘decision-makers are not fully sold on available coaches Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.’

A ‘well-placed source’ is quoted as saying: ‘The best ones won’t come.’

That quote suggests Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery are actually United’s top targets to replace Carrick, should the 45-year-old get sacked.

Intermediaries have already approached Hurzeler, but he wants to stay at Brighton.

Hiring Emery would likely be the dream solution for United fans, but it will be very tough to snare him from Aston Villa.

Emery has major control at Villa, something United would be unlikely to give him.

Howe, Emery and Conte all linked with Man Utd job

We understand United are willing to pay Newcastle the £3million compensation fee needed to land Howe if Carrick departs in the coming weeks.

Wilcox believes Howe can make the Red Devils successful once again, but there are serious question marks over whether the 48-year-old has a big enough personality to succeed at Old Trafford.

Conte would probably bring short-term success by rapidly improving the quality of performances. However, there is always a chance it could blow up in United’s face one or two seasons in, as the Italian has a tendency to fall out with owners.

Nagelsmann is being pushed forward by Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment. The pair had a successful spell together at RB Leipzig.

Although, Nagelsmann has subsequently had underwhelming spells in charge of Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Meanwhile, United have been slaughtered for the decision to stick with Carrick.