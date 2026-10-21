Lewis Hall reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Newcastle

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall has made up his mind on whether he will move to Manchester United and join forces with manager Michael Carrick in 2027, according to a reliable report.

Man Utd wanted to sign Hall from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer of 2026.

However, Newcastle were consistently clear on their stance on not selling Hall.

In September 2026, Newcastle eventually tied down Hall to a new contract until 2031.

Man Utd want to sign Lewis Hall in 2027

However, TEAMtalk understand that Man Utd remain keen on Hall, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, still interested in adding a new left-back to manager Carrick’s squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, told TEAMtalk on September 11: “Manchester United do maintain an interest in Hall, and sources at Old Trafford confirm that.

“But they also acknowledge that Newcastle getting this new deal over the line means a move in the short term is now off the table.

“That does not mean United’s interest has disappeared.

“They still regard Hall very highly and maintain an interest in him, but Newcastle have made it clear that they are not prepared to entertain that conversation now.

“For United, it is a case of continuing to monitor the situation rather than making an immediate move.”

Bailey continued: “Newcastle confirming Lewis Hall’s new deal is massive news.

“We revealed the agreement earlier this week, and it is another clear sign of the progress being made under sporting director Ross Wilson.

“Wilson has really taken a firm grip on Newcastle’s footballing operation this summer.

“From appointing a hugely impressive young head coach in Matthias Jaissle to overseeing a significant overhaul of the first-team squad, he has made some major calls in a very short space of time.

“The departures of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon could easily have created unrest among the supporters.

“These are huge names who played a major role in Newcastle’s recent rise, yet there has been very little of that.

“Instead, Wilson has helped mould a new-look squad around a new manager and there is a real sense of belief building at the club.

“Jaissle is as exciting a young coach as you will find anywhere in European football, and the early signs are that he and Wilson are completely aligned on where Newcastle need to go next.

“That makes Hall’s decision particularly significant.

“Manchester United had a huge interest in him and he had a decision to make about his future, but he has chosen to commit himself to Newcastle.

“For me, that is one of the clearest signs yet that the perception of the club is changing.

“Players are buying into what Wilson and Jaissle are building, and Hall committing his long-term future despite serious interest from Manchester United is a powerful statement about the new belief that is running through Newcastle.”

On October 14, transfer reporter Dean Jones backed our claim that Man Utd are still interested in Hall.

The reliable transfer journalist reported that Newcastle want at least £85.6million (€100m, $113m) from Man Utd for Hall.

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Lewis Hall wants Man Utd move from Newcastle

The i Paper has now brought an update on Hall’s situation.

The report, written by the publication’s North-West Football Correspondent, Pete Hall, has claimed that Hall is keen on a move to Man Utd.

Hall has reported: “Sources have told The i Paper that Hall was interested in a move to Old Trafford a few months ago and has not changed that stance.

“The pursuit of Hall could bear a resemblance to Carlos Baleba’s signing.

“United bided their time and got the midfielder for what they feel was a more realistic fee this summer.

“Co-owners Ineos are keen to maintain their careful approach to the transfer market, given they feel they got their midfield targets for the going rate.”

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