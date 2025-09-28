Man Utd plotting ‘surprise’ signing of £50m star as ‘plan B’ to dream target – report

Manchester United have set their sights on a January move for Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher, with a huge price tag putting them off signing the player they want most, per reports.

Ruben Amorim, who is under serious pressure following the Red Devils’ recent poor results and performances, has made it clear to the board that he wants to bring in a new midfielder this winter.

United are likely to add reinforcements in that area even if Amorim is relieved of his duties, and former Chelsea and Crystal Palace star Gallagher, 25, has emerged as a serious option.

A report from The Express claims that Gallagher is viewed as an ‘ideal successor’ to Casemiro, who is ‘anticipated’ to depart Old Trafford next summer.

Brighton star Carlos Baleba is still considered to be the dream target, but his price tag of £110m has led United to identify Gallagher as the ‘Plan B’ option,’ per the report.

Atletico are said to value the England international at £50m, making him significantly cheaper than Baleba and a more realistic addition for the Red Devils.

Gallagher signed for Atletico from Chelsea for around £36m in 2024. He has put in some good performances under Diego Simeone, but has fell down the pecking order, starting only two LaLiga games so far this term.

Conor Gallagher open to Prem return

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an exclusive update on September 25 that should Atletico decide to sell Gallagher, the Premier League would be his preferred destination.

It’s not necessarily good news for United, though. Sources suggest that a return to London is Gallagher’s preference.

Tottenham have also been linked with the 25-year-old, though it is our understanding that they are not currently pursuing him.

“I always got the impression he was hoping to stay in London so it would be interesting if a chance like that comes along again,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“I haven’t heard much on Spurs being interested again but obviously they are looking for a player in the middle of the park – as are Man United.”

Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are also admired at Old Trafford, though the duo are likely to command a higher fee than what Atletico would sell Gallagher for.

Gallagher is contracted with Atletico until 2029, but the growing speculation suggests that the midfielder could be on the move much sooner than that.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is ‘keen for Amorim to succeed’ despite calls for the manager to be sacked.

The Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Brentford has heaped further pressure on the Portuguese coach.

But Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have reportedly made clear that Amorim retains the backing of United, though a defeat to Sunderland next weekend could, of course, force a tough decision.

And in other news, a report has stated that Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are on United’s shortlist to replace Amorim, should he be sacked.

