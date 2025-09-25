Man Utd could sign Conor Gallagher at the second time of asking

A midfielder Manchester United made a late attempt to sign in the summer window strongly favours a return to the Premier League if leaving his current side, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Man Utd spent heavily in attack last summer with the triple addition of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. A new goalkeeper in the form of Senne Lammens arrived too, as did Diego Leon who is reportedly miles away from being first-ream ready.

Man Utd approached Brighton for the signing of Carlos Baleba too but were emphatically told no deal was there to be made in 2025 at least.

United intend to return for Baleba in 2026 so long as Ruben Amorim remains the manager. But with Casemiro likely in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford, Manuel Ugarte up for sale and growing murmurings of Bruno Fernandes warming to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, multiple additions may be required.

Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are admired at Old Trafford, while Man Utd also made a late loan approach for Conor Gallagher last month.

Atletico Madrid informed Man Utd it was permanent sale or bust at that stage in the window. United only wanted a loan.

Intensity is Amorim’s buzzword with regards to midfield recruits right now and like Baleba, Gallagher would bring that trait in abundance.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, has now provided TEAMtalk with an update on Gallagher’s state of play.

Jones confirmed that if Gallagher does leave Atletico Madrid – where he continues to be used more off the bench than from the off – then a return to England is fully expected.

Tottenham have been linked too, but their interest initially stemmed from the time Ange Postecoglou was in charge. Whether the club’s interest has maintained since Thomas Frank took the reins is not yet clear.

“If it becomes clear that Atletico are ready to let him leave then a return to the Premier League will definitely be on the cards as he was always keen to consider other moves when leaving Chelsea,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“I always got the impression he was hoping to stay in London so it would be interesting if a chance like that comes along again.

“I haven’t heard much on Spurs being interested again but obviously they are looking for a player in the middle of the park – as are Man United.”

In other news, Man Utd are ‘very close’ to signing a new midfielder in the form of Mouhamed Dabo.

That’s according to AfricaFoot who state a move for the 17-year-old Senegalese is currently being finalised.

The president of the Be Sport Academy where Dabo plays has reportedly flown into England to seal the deal.

Furthermore, the latest from Ben Jacobs has revealed Man Utd are poised to make it a double.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Jacobs wrote: “Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Colombia Under-17 international Cristian Orozco when he turns 18, as called by @PSierraR.

“The defensive midfielder captained Colombia as they reached the final of the Under-17 South American Championships last spring.”

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Man Utd have identified Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola as their top choice in the event they sack Ruben Amorim.

Finally, Alan Shearer has torn into Marcos Rashford and branded his recent behaviour at Barcelona “unprofessional”.