Tottenham have been told that it’ll take a “huge” fee for them to bring a European giant’s midfielder back to England, especially given potential Champions League progress.

Spurs have made a fantastic start to the season in all competitions. In the Premier League, they’ve won three out of four games and are third in the table.

On their return to the Champions League, they saw off Villarreal in a 1-0 victory.

Thomas Frank will be eager to ensure his side continues to push on. As a result, reports have suggested he has his sights set on former Tottenham target Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder’s minutes have dropped at Atletico Madrid of late, and Spurs seemingly feel they could get him, but insider Pete O’Rourke suggests it will take a lot.

He told Football Insider: “It would be a hard deal to do. It’s no surprise that there were some clubs sniffing around Gallagher in the summer.

“He’s been in and out of the Atletico Madrid side, not played as many minutes as he would like in La Liga, but he did start in the Champions League against Liverpool.

“He’s still got a role to play for Simeone’s side and he’s under contract until 2029, so if they were to even consider selling him, it would take a huge sum of money.

“That makes it a difficult deal to do in January due to the fee involved and obviously Atletico would need to bring in a replacement for him as well.

“If they progress into the latter stages of the Champions League, they won’t be wanting to lose anybody in the January window, so that’s another obstacle in the way for Spurs.”

Why Gallagher fits Tottenham perfectly

Our resident Tottenham expert Rob McCarthy recently revealed why he feels three players would be perfect signings for Spurs, with Gallagher on that list.

He wrote: ‘The England midfielder is exactly the type of all-energy No.8 that Spurs are crying out for, especially all the while hugely talented teenager Lucas Bergvall continues to develop his game.

“What was hugely evident in the home loss to Bournemouth before the international break was how out-worked Frank’s engine room was, with the Cherries midfield running all over Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

“Indeed, Tottenham don’t really have a box-to-box midfielder capable of hitting double figures in terms of goals, something Gallagher came close to doing during his season on loan at Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

“His game has gone up a level since then, and he would be an incredibly shrewd signing at this stage of his career. In short, he’s just a Thomas Frank-style player.”

Tottenham round-up: Van de Ven danger?

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate is the most likely centre-back signing at Real Madrid, however, they are also looking to turn Tottenham man Micky van de Ven’s head.

If he raises his profile, TEAMtalk sources suggest he could see a move to Real as viable for him.

Meanwhile, while Spurs are said to be closely monitoring a centre-back of their own, Ronald Araujo, Liverpool are willing to pay £43.3million for him.

And it’s believed Tottenham are ready to step up their efforts to sign Swiss forward Ruben Vargas.

