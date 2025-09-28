Manchester City have reached a crucial agreement with exciting winger Savinho, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the details of a new contract that’ll frustrate Tottenham.

The 21-year-old Brazilian was open to joining Spurs over the summer, and Thomas Frank’s side were willing to pay over £65m to get a deal done, but saw two bids rejected.

Man City ultimately blocked his exit, despite Savinho reportedly being frustrated by a lack of consistent playing time under Pep Guardiola.

However, Savinho started and played 62 minutes in the Cityzens’ 5-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, and he has been convinced to commit his long-term future to the Manchester club.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in a post on X that Savinho’s new contract has now been fully agreed, with an official announcement set to follow soon.

“Savinho will sign a new deal at Man City until June 2031, documents approved,” Romano wrote.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed earlier this month that Savinho remains a player of interest for Tottenham, with Thomas Frank keen to add to his winger options.

However, with the youngster committing to a new six-year deal at the Etihad, Spurs will now look elsewhere for a new winger, with a Ligue 1 star also on their radar…

Tottenham turn to exciting Savinho alternative

Jones exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk in an update on September 26 that Tottenham are looking at AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche as an alternative to Savinho.

Akliouche, 23, is a versatile France international, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

So far this season, the Monaco ace has notched two goals and one assist in five Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Akliouche scored seven times and provided 12 assists in 43 matches in all competitions.

Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Spurs have always had other players on their radar if they do not manage to sign Savinho, and scouting assignments will continue accordingly.

“One of the players I am told they have had eyes on from an attacking point of view is Maghnes Akliouche, and they will actually be very interested in seeing how he fares in an upcoming Champions League game against Man City.

“He’s played every minute for Monaco so far this season and plays off the right, but there is a belief he can also be versatile, and he has a very high ceiling in the game.

“Monaco rate him highly and would be putting a premium fee on his head if the interest steps up in the new year as they do not want to lose him.”

Latest Man City news: PSG superstar linked with Etihad switch

Meanwhile, after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma over the summer, reports suggest that Man City are eyeing a spectacular move for another PSG star: Warren Zaire-Emery.

Reports from France state that the Cityzens have identified Zaire-Emery as a ‘dream’ target as Guardiola looks to strengthen his midfield options.

PSG have responded by slapping a huge €100m (£87.2m / $117m) price tag on the 19-year-old’s head.