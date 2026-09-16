Manchester United may be at risk of losing JJ Gabriel, but they have received a major boost in their efforts to retain fellow exciting youngster Noah Ajayi.

Ayaji, 17, is a talented Hamburg-born left-winger who has been a regular in United’s youth sides since joining the club at the age of 10.

The 6ft2in attacker notched an impressive seven goals in 18 appearances in Premier League 2 last season, and his exciting potential has captured the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.

However, Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan has confirmed that Ajayi is close to agreeing to a new long-term contract with United.

“Highly-rated youngster Noah Ajayi is close to signing a new long-term contract at #mufc,” Khan posted on X.

“Ajayi had attracted interest from clubs in England and around Europe (including those in Germany) but will stay at club he’s been at since he was 10-years-old.

“Had a four-and-a-half-inch growth spurt a few years ago – now stands at 6’2. Exciting talent and constantly impressive when he plays for the youth teams. Good news amid JJ Gabriel news yesterday, however that pans out.”

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Man Utd not giving up on JJ Gabriel amid Chelsea push

Meanwhile, the JJ Gabriel saga rumbles on.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on August 13 that United had concerns Gabriel could quit could the club, and the news then broke on Tuesday that Gabriel had made it clear he wants out of Old Trafford.

The Athletic have since reported that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is doing all he can to prevent him from leaving.

Their report states: ‘The matter has come to a head after Gabriel informed United he wants to leave and handed in a letter of de-registration. United have no intention of granting that request and are hopeful a resolution can be found.

‘The Premier League club acknowledge he is an exceptional talent and are trying to keep him. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aware of the matter, and United executives are making efforts to persuade Gabriel to stay.

‘But they are investigating whether they are powerless to halt his exit once he turns 16 on October 6 if he has a European passport.’

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on Tuesday that Chelsea are doing all they can to convince Gabriel to join them. They are considered favourites to secure his signature.

However, they are not alone. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among the European giants to have made contact, as the battle for one of Man Utd’s most exciting talents in years erupts.

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