Manchester United have been told they have “bombarded” Kobbie Mainoo by piling too much pressure on his young shoulders, while one of the best footballers in the Netherlands’ history has made some seriously bleak claims about INEOS’s transfer policy.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the season with just one Premier League victory to their name – that coming over newly-promoted Ipswich.

While co-owners INEOS did invest some £155m (€181m, $209m) into new signings this summer, they did all come in midfield, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba all making the move to Old Trafford from Premier League rivals.

However, that trio were only targeted after United were priced out of moves for several other targets, with the club not willing to match the excessive fees required to land other top targets like the £116m Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali (£100m) and Mateus Fernandes (£85m).

While that stance drew admiration from some, that frugality has disappointed others, who feel it’s a sign that United can no longer compete for the very top talents.

And as a result of that, legendary star Ruud Gullit feels United’s investments have placed an even bigger burden on Mainoo, who will likely be asked to play more owing to the quality of players around him.

“Kobbie Mainoo is a very technical player,” Gullit told ComeOn. “He is still young though, and we have to give him a break. Don’t bombard him immediately saying he is the best player we have seen or whatever else.

“He needs time to mature, and he also needs older, more experienced players to do that, who know his position. He needs to be around them in order for them to teach him, especially during training sessions. What to do, what not to do.”

Asked if United had failed Mainoo, Gullit continued: “Manchester United are a team in transition. It’s not easy for a player like Kobbie Mainoo in this situation.

“You can’t expect him to take the whole team by the hand at his age. He will have his ups and downs. He will play good games, as we have seen, but bad games also, and that’s normal for a kid his age.

“It will take him much more time to get some consistency, and that is normal. A very normal thing.

“You have to look for that experience.”

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Man Utd told they’re winning nothing this season

With Gullit unimpressed by both United’s form and with the signings they have made this summer, he has explained his reasoning for why he thinks the Red Devils will not end their wait for a trophy this season, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s prophecy coming true.

“Manchester United? They cannot compete this year. Not yet. I think they still lack a little bit of quality, as we can see they cannot control a game. They take a lead, it can still go either way,” he said.

“That is not something that is going to be easy to fix when there’s something that you miss because it does depend on a lot of individual quality, not just the team quality. If they want to achieve things again, it will take some time.

“The most important thing that Manchester United can show this season is patience. It’s a simple fact. They don’t have the best players in the Premier League anymore. They all play for the other teams at the moment. United are having to deal with the fact that the players they really need all play for the other clubs. They missed the boat about five or six years ago.

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“The top players went to Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, and United have missed the boat, and it will take some time for them to get themselves in order to get back to a level where they can have a chance at winning another Premier League title. There are too many stronger contenders with a lot more quality this season.

“Sir Alex Ferguson himself said it will take 10 years, and that could be it. They are in a hole.

“They have been in a hole since Ferguson left, and I think he knew what he was doing. That’s why he retired at that time. He is clever. He saw this all coming and retired just in time. He knew at that moment that it was the end.

“Things were changing because more and more teams had money to spend and were bringing in these top coaches, and the top players only want to play for these top coaches. That’s not Manchester United anymore. It will take them some time to come again.”