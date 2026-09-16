Everton reach decision on signing Richarlison from Tottenham in January

Richarlison will be available for a ‘significantly cut-price fee’ in January and a report has revealed whether Everton will re-sign the Tottenham striker.

Richarlison was left in limbo when the summer transfer window in England closed. He repeatedly informed Roberto De Zerbi of his desire to leave Tottenham over the summer, according to the Spurs boss.

However, the 29-year-old Brazilian looked unfavourably on re-joining former side Everton as part of a cash-plus-player deal that could have sent Iliman Ndiaye to Spurs.

Richarlison subsequently verbally agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor while the Turkish window remained open.

But again there was to be no move, with Trabzonspor seeing bids worth £15m and £20m rejected by Spurs and ultimately failing to match the north London club’s valuation.

Everton, meanwhile, were left with just Thierno Barry as the only recognised striker David Moyes can call upon. A move for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun collapsed on deadline day, and a late loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee was turned down by Manchester United.

Richarlison is out of the project at Tottenham and his desperate need for a move, combined with Everton’s clear need for another No 9 has raised the possibility of a mid-season return to Merseyside.

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Everton have opted NOT to move for Richarlison owing to the manner in which the frontman rejected them over the summer.

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Everton won’t move for Richarlison in January – report

O’Rourke explained: ‘The Toffees have no “immediate plans” to make a return move for their former star, despite coming close to securing his services this summer.

‘The 29-year-old expressed his discontent at his involvement in a potential swap deal with Iliman Ndiaye, which would have seen him return to Merseyside for £35million.

‘Sources say that Everton do not want to go back in for Richarlison after he turned them down, unless there is a drastic change of stance.’

O’Rourke went on to conclude: ‘The out-of-favour star is likely to be available for a significantly cut-price fee when he enters the final six months of his contract, but Everton have doubts about the player’s desire to return.’

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed on one potential exit route for Richarlison that could materialise over the coming days and weeks.

The transfer window in the United Arab Emirates remains open until September 28 and Bailey was told Richarlison has been offered the chance to play for Dubai-based side, Shabab Al-Ahli.

The full details in Bailey’s exclusive can be read here.

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