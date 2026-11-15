Pochettino plots £120m TRIPLE Man Utd deal in January to transform squad

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who has been offered to Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to have greater power in the transfer market at Manchester United than predecessor Michael Carrick, with January deals in three different positions likely, according to a chief reporter.

Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Carrick as Man Utd head coach. The Argentine will manage the USMNT in their match against Haiti on Wednesday, November 18, before swiftly travelling to Manchester to begin work as United boss.

Pochettino will have plenty of work to do at Carrington, as the Red Devils have only won three games across all competitions so far this term.

Nevertheless, the move is a dream come true for Pochettino, who has been linked with the job ever since a famous lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016.

As per chief talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook, the 54-year-old is ‘in a really strong position’ to request more ‘backing’ than Carrick would have received in January.

Crook explained how Pochettino could demand United sign a left-back, centre-half and a striker this winter, with Antonee Robinson, Nathan Collins, Calvin Bassey and Folarin Balogun all on their radar.

“There are big-name players coming to the end of their contracts at the end of this season,” he said.

“Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez – who could well be moved on in January. I think the ruthless decision now is probably to let all those players go.

“In terms of this winter transfer window, I don’t think it was Manchester United’s plan at the start of the season to invest heavily in January, but I think they’re going to have to now.

“I know they’re on the lookout for a left-sided central defender. I think they need a left-back as well.

“I’m pretty sure that Mauricio Pochettino would have had similar conversations to Roberto De Zerbi when he came in at Tottenham…

“He could basically name his own salary, but he can also say, look, I need these players in January, I need backing in the summer, and I want more of a say than Michael Carrick had when it comes to recruitment.

Man Utd to be ‘busy’ in January

“So I think he’s in a really strong position, and I do expect United to be busy.

“The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back, Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well.

“He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA.

“There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

Robinson, Balogun and Collins are all valued at around £40m each. That means a triple January deal would cost United in the region of £120m. Bassey’s price tag has yet to emerge, though.

We exclusively revealed on Thursday that Pochettino has told United to shortlist USA duo Balogun and Alex Freeman as potential January targets. The latter is a 22-year-old right-back who currently represents Villarreal at club level.

On October 30, sources confirmed to us that United are exploring a deal for Bassey after identifying him as a possible replacement for Martinez.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker has predicted United will face more doom under Pochettino.