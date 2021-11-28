Incoming Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will focus first on player exits instead of new signings in January, according to a report.

The Red Devils are all set for the German tactician to step into the Old Trafford dugout next week. Current caretaker boss Michael Carrick will oversee Sunday’s huge Premier League clash against Chelsea.

However, Rangnick – who has been heavily praised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – will likely make next Thursday’s tie with Arsenal his first game.

As with other Premier League managerial appointments including Tottenham’s Antonio Conte and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, there is not much time for Rangnick to settle in before the January transfer window.

Still, Rangnick has less time than the other clubs to get to know his squad before then.

Nevertheless, The Telegraph reports that he has already made player exits a priority over new signings at Old Trafford.

Indeed, United have a collection of fringe players who have struggled for game time. The newspaper picks out Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson as prime contenders to leave.

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek was a marquee summer 2020 signing. However, he reportedly wants out in January following a continued lack of match action.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is in the same situation, although his lack of match action has a simpler explanation.

David de Gea – who is up there as one of United’s best players this season – has been in fantastic form and never looked like losing his place to second-choice Henderson.

The Englishman missed a portion of the season as he recovered from Covid-19. Since his return, though, he has only played once – in the Carabao Cup.

As for the managerial change, Carrick has sent a message to Rangnick over his impending arrival at United.

Carrick sends Rangnick, Man Utd message

“It is a massive job, for me it is the biggest job in football,” the caretaker boss said.

“It is just my opinion, but it is a huge job and this club is one of the best clubs – if not the best club – in the world.

“The place is very special. I’ve been here 15 years and it means an awful lot to me. I think whoever comes in will appreciate that when they step through the door.

“The first thing that strikes you is the privilege and responsibility that comes with being in a position of working for this club in any role.”

Man Utd have lost seven of their past 13 Premier League games heading into Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.