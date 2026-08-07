Man Utd reach decision on signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan for €50m

Manchester United are among three Premier League clubs to have been offered Rafael Leao, and the Red Devils have reportedly decided whether they will sign the AC Milan star this summer.

Leao has been at Milan since August 2019, when he joined the Italian giants from Lille for €35million. The left winger has managed 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 matches for Milan, helping the club win one Scudetto and one Italian Super Cup. He was also named Serie A MVP for the 2021-22 campaign.

Leao’s contract with Milan expires in June 2028, and the two are expected to part ways before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Leao does not intend to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri. Milan, meanwhile, have significantly dropped their demands for the Portuguese to accelerate his sale, which will in turn increase their transfer budget.

Milan demanded over €100m (£86m) for Leao in previous transfer windows, though they are now willing to sell for an enticing fee of €50m (£43m).

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the 27-year-old has been offered to Man Utd, Arsenal and Leeds United, but the English trio are not expected to take the bait.

“Rafa Leao was actually offered, believe it or not, to Leeds United along with Manchester United and Arsenal,” Jacobs said on talkSPORT.

“The magnitude of the deal, the finances, the appetite and all of that, it doesn’t appear that anything is going to advance. My expectation at the moment is Leao might end up in Turkey.

“But there was basically a ring-around from Leao’s agency to several Premier League clubs, and Leeds were one of them.”

Galatasaray are trying to sign Leao before Turkish rivals Fenerbahce.

Rafael Leao unlikely to move to England

Tottenham Hotspur have also considered a move for Leao this summer, and we revealed on July 5 that he was open to joining. However, Spurs are prioritising deals for Cody Gakpo and Savinho instead.

Man Utd will sign a new left winger if Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford this month. As things stand, however, Rashford looks set to play a major role in Michael Carrick’s squad.

The English forward has been forced to change his plans after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

We revealed on Tuesday that Carrick is ‘excited’ to reintegrate Rashford into his squad and help the 28-year-old thrive for his boyhood club once again.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the lengths United will have to go to in order to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle.