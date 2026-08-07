Man Utd rocked as €28m star has Chelsea in second place

Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United’s quest to bring Jhon Lucumi to Old Trafford has suffered a blow, with the Italian media reporting that he would prefer a move to Juventus or Chelsea, but the Colombian star is not the only defender that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, could fail to sign this summer.

Man Utd have made six major signings in the summer transfer window so far, including Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are now on the hunt for a third midfield player.

Man Utd are also looking to add a new centre-back to their squad this summer, with the Italian media recently reporting that the Premier League giants have set their sights on Bologna star Lucumi.

On August 4, Quotidiano Sportivo reported that Man Utd and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Lucumi.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for the centre-back, while Juventus have had a bid already rejected.

Bologna are willing to sell Lucumi this summer, but the Italian club want €25million plus €3m in add-ons (total of €28m/£24m/$32.3m).

While the cost itself is not prohibitive for Man Utd, the problem that INEOS are now facing is that Lucumi wants to join Juventus, failing which his second-choice club is Chelsea.

Quotidiano Sportivo has reported that the 28-year-old Colombia international centre-back would prefer to join Juventus.

If the defender does not get a move to Juventus this summer, then he would like to go to Chelsea.

The report, published on August 7, has stated: ‘Juventus remains at the top of his thoughts and only in the event that the Rossoblu and Bianconeri were to break up would he consider other suitors, with Chelsea remaining in second place.

“Because the English club is very rich and ambitious, but out of the European cups and tied like Juventus by the need to sell, but Juventus has assured the player that the attempt to make a move will come soon.

‘Probably at the end of the tour in Asia and Oceania, which will end on 11 August.’

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Man Utd suffer Lewis Hall blow, too

Man Utd want to sign a left-back this summer, too, with Lewis Hall of Newcastle United their top target.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Newcastle do not want to sell Hall.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me confirm about Lewis Hall, [there have been] some updates from Newcastle.

“My understanding is Man Utd are looking at left-back as a position to cover, so [it] could be the next one [signing] for Man Utd, for sure.

“But Lewis Hall at the moment is considered, first of all, too expensive, and second, Newcastle have absolutely no intention to proceed for this one.

“Newcastle already sold several big players, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, now Bruno Guimaraes is going to join Arsenal.

“Also, they lost their coach, Eddie Howe, and that’s a massive blow.

“So now Newcastle are trying their best to keep Lewis Hall.

“Only a crazy proposal could change the stance.”

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