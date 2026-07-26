Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the charge to bring Bruno Fernandes to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be ‘leading an intense effort’ to convince Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes to ditch Manchester United for Al-Nassr.

Fernandes is offered a route away from United essentially every transfer window. Last summer, he let the club decide his future – he wanted to stay but was open to an exit if they didn’t want him.

But they did and he repaid the faith of the club by breaking the single-season Premier League assist record, with 21.

Speculation over an exit has returned and it’s believed former Red Devil Ronaldo is connected.

Per 365Scores, Ronaldo, who wants a large part in Al-Nassr’s signing process, is ‘leading an intense effort’ to convince Fernandes to join him in Saudi Arabia.

The outlet suggests Al-Nassr are planning to capitalise on the stalling of contract talks between the superstar and United this summer.

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Fernandes is going nowhere

But United have been clear with their plans for Fernandes after one of the best seasons for a player in Premier League history.

TEAMtalk sources state the club are adamant that the captain won’t be sold under any circumstances.

Fernandes remains seen as a long-term leader in the dressing room and a vital player in United’s squad.

Further to that, Michael Carrick is delighted to be able to work with the Portuguese superstar, whose came sprung into life in the manager’s system in 2026.

He expects Fernandes to play a key role again this season, with a push towards the Premier League title in mind.

As a result, the chances of United’s captain leaving the club are ‘very, very slim.’

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