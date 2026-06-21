Manchester United have taken a step towards securing a Premier League midfielder’s transfer, while an Arsenal hijack is in progress.

United have some big plans after finishing third in the league last season. Michael Carrick’s side are prioritising the midfield, though the are areas dotted around the field in which they’d like to add.

Two midfield additions are a must, with only four men able to play in the centre of the park in the senior squad.

Mateus Fernandes agrees personal terms

Mateus Fernandes is one of the more expensive options United are tracking this summer, and interest in the £80million West Ham man is strong, with the Hammers sticking to their valuation.

United could be edging towards that transfer, with it reported the Portuguese has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

The suggestion is that they are making progress and even feel they could land a discount on the West Ham man.

Though he’s valued at £80million, United are looking to conclude a deal at £65million, having got personal terms out of the way.

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Arsenal hijack coming

Fellow West Ham man Crysencio Summerville is also on the United radar, with TEAMtalk aware contact has been made for a move.

There could be a hijack on the cards from Arsenal, though, as a report has stated they have joined the pack chasing the wide man.

The Gunners are looking to replace Gabriel Martinelli and it could be Summerville who takes his spot.

While the north London club are interested in quite a few attackers this summer, the context of the chase for the West Ham man is made all the more interesting by the fact United could miss out as a result.

Sesko going nowhere

United forward Benjamin Sesko is being linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid following his first season at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk is aware, though, that the club are unequivocal in their view: he’s going nowhere.

Indeed, they have no interesting in parting company with their striker following enquiries from those acting on the behalf of the aforementioned Spanish giants.

That the 11-goal striker was the most prolific man in the Premier League in the second half of the season is one of the main reasons United aren’t willing to let go.

With little encouragement given to Atleti and Barca in search of a new striker, it seems they’ll both have to look elsewhere.