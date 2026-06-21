Leeds United have taken a major step in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that an opening bid worth around £20million has now been lodged, while Saints have already identified a replacement for the Northern Ireland international.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Leeds were leading the race for Charles, who has emerged as one of the club’s top midfield targets as they prepare to bolster their squad.

Now sources at Southampton have confirmed that a formal offer has arrived from Elland Road, with discussions between the two clubs underway.

Charles is understood to be keen on a move to West Yorkshire, having enjoyed his previous spell in the region during his loan stint with Sheffield Wednesday, and is eager to step up his game by moving into the Premier League.

The 22-year-old impressed during his time at Hillsborough and is believed to view a return to Yorkshire as an attractive next step in his career.

Leeds‘ recruitment team have long admired Charles and regard him as an ideal fit for Daniel Farke’s squad. Indeed, we understand that interest in Charles dates back some 18 months, stemming from his time on loan at Hillsborough and with club scouts watching his progress ever since.

His versatility is viewed as a major asset, with the former Manchester City academy graduate capable of operating as a central midfielder, full-back or in wider positions when required.

Sources have now confirmed to our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that Leeds believe Charles possesses the energy, technical quality and tactical flexibility needed to thrive in the Premier League.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been braced for interest in the midfielder for some time.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, several Premier League clubs and sides from across Europe have been monitoring Charles’ situation, but Leeds have moved first with a concrete proposal and hope to soon agree a package with the Championship side…

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Southampton already know replacement for Leeds target Shea Charles

Saints are understood to value the player highly, and negotiations remain ongoing, with no agreement yet reached between the clubs.

However, there is growing optimism at Elland Road that a deal can be struck.

Leeds view Charles as one of their priority targets this summer and are keen to conclude talks swiftly as they continue shaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

His arrival, though, could see the departure of one midfielder from the Elland Road ranks, with Illia Gruev, a £5m signing from Werder Bremen in 2023, a likely candidate with the reigning Bulgarian Footballer of the Year now having just a year left on his Elland Road contract.

Gruev recently expressed his desire to sign a new deal at Leeds, though we understand the club could now consider offers for the player and with a return to the Bundesliga one possible option.

Meanwhile, Southampton have been preparing for strong interest in Charles ever since they were expelled from the 2026 Championship play-offs for breaching rules over spying on opposition sides. Southampton, who had beaten Middlesbrough to book a place at Wembley in the semi-finals, were then kicked out of the competition and replaced by the Teessiders in the final.

Indeed, with Charles’ exit now looking increasingly likely, sources exclusively revealed on Saturday that the south coast club have identified a quality Hibs midfielder as a potential replacement in their engine room.

However, Saints will face competition from both Wolves and West Ham for the star.

Leeds, meanwhile, are also chasing two hugely impressive free agent signings, though sources have moved to play down their hopes of either deal.

Manchester-born Charles was reared in the Manchester City academy from the age of seven, but left for St Mary’s in 2023 having made just one Premier League appearance.

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