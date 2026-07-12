Manchester United have eyes on an expensive midfielder and are looking to sell one of their own players

Manchester United could go back in for a £100million-rated Premier League star, while Arsenal have been told they should go hard for a Red Devils man.

United remain intent on improving their midfield options. They’re signing Andrey Santos following the exit of compatriot Casemiro, but they’ve reneged on their agreement to sign Ederson.

With that said, they need another new midfielder to come through the door.

United could go back for Baleba

TEAMtalk is aware that Carlos Baleba remains on the radar after a long period being watched by United, and Pete O’Rourke has since backed that up for Football Insider.

He said: “I still think there’s midfielders on the radar for Man United. They’ll be obviously delighted to get a deal for Andrey Santos over the line. They might revisit a potential deal for Carlos Baleba at Brighton who they were interested in signing last summer and is still very much on their radar.

“And if they get an indication that Brighton could maybe drop their asking price for Baleba, then they might step up their interest in him.

“Man United ideally were looking to bring in three midfielders this summer, with Casemiro leaving and now [Manuel] Ugarte is out for a long-term injury as well, so they’re a bit short in that department.”

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Rashford to Arsenal?

Meanwhile, it’s known that Manchester United are looking to get Marcus Rashford off the books this summer, with a £40million release clause in place for clubs other than Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal they should be going hard for the England winger.

He said: “I’m taking Rashford. For £40million, I am sweeping Marcus Rashford off his feet.”

The suggestion has been that any side wanting to sign Rashford would have to part with big money on his wages, and Ferdinand seemingly agrees.

Liverpool in the mix for United target

Elsewhere, United have recently entered the race for Roma man Manu Kone, who’s playing for France at the World Cup.

While they’re one of the most interested sides, they’ll now have Liverpool to contend with.

The Reds looked at Kone previously, but are said to be intrigued by his progress in Italy.

Whether Liverpool reigniting their interest hampers United remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Man Utd ready €50m offer for World Cup star after Ederson U-turn as contact made for THIRD midfield signing