Rio Ferdinand has had his say on Man Utd interest in Bruno Guimaraes

Rio Ferdinand has identified his four transfer priorities at Manchester United this summer, while also naming the one midfielder he believes his perfect for their system and should be made an urgent priority over both Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

The Red Devils are well on track to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season after an impressive revival under the leadership of Michael Carrick, which has seen Manchester United move seven points clear of sixth and with a top-five finish expected to be enough to return to UEFA’s top table.

Given a greater transfer kitty as a result, United are expected to use those additional funds to bolster their midfield this summer, with the club widely reported to be tracking two additions to their engine room to replace the departing Casemiro and, potentially, Manuel Ugarte, who has continued to underwhelm since joining the club.

But there are also other areas of the side that need investment as well. The club has often looked a little light up front, as Benjamin Sesko continues to adapt to the English game, while Patrick Dorgu’s reinvention as a left-sided attacker means the club now needs additional cover at left-back.

And looking ahead to the summer window, Ferdinand has spelt out exactly what INEOS needs to deliver for United in the way of new signings.

“If United go and get four players in the next window and two of those are starters, then I think that’s a realistic transfer window,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“If I was the club, my priorities would be two central midfielders, one who starts and maybe a younger one who you can blood in here and there around Bruno [Fernandes], Kobbie [Mainoo] and the one you bring in.

“I would also go for another forward, a younger one who is going to be more of a back-up to what we’ve already got. And I would go for a full-back.

“That’s it. I know you can say you want ten new players and most positions can be improved, but I don’t think you need a huge revamp, it’s still a lot, but that’s realistic.”

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Forget Bruno Guimaraes, this is the midfielder Man Utd should sign…

In recent days, speculation over a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has started to gather pace, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that a meeting has taken place and with reports on Monday evening now claiming the Brazilian has agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford.

And while TEAMtalk sources continue to play that down, insisting that Guimaraes is more likely to sign a new deal at St James’ Park this summer, Ferdinand has urged the club to put their energies into signing another midfielder over him, feeling that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is more an ideal fit for what United need right now over both the Brazilian and his Newcastle teammate, Sandro Tonali, who has also been linked.

“Beginning of the season everyone was talking about [Carlos] Baleba, he seems to have gone off the boil a little bit form-wise,” Ferdinand said last week.

“Elliot Anderson, he seems to have jumped to the front of the queue. I think he’s a wonderful player.

“I think Elliot Anderson is the right type not only of player but character, I think he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Tonali is a big talent that everyone is talking about, Guimaraes is another big talent that everyone is talking about.

“But I just think the type of midfielder United need is somebody who is a bit more all-action, who can cover ground, who is dynamic, who is robust, strong, who can drive a team.

“Right now, Anderson seems to be ticking those boxes. But I think there are a few other young guns out there who I won’t mention their names yet because I don’t want anyone else to get on that scent.”

Man Utd latest: Sancho nears next team; battle to sign Ligue 1 duo ON

Meanwhile, just weeks after TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United will let Jadon Sancho leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, a German source has now claimed that the winger will ‘100%’ not return to Old Trafford and could move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are said to be in an ‘all-out war’ over a midfielder, who is the subject of interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, too.

And finally, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd are ready to go head-to-head with Newcastle United for two Ligue 1 sensations.