Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are keen on bringing Josh Acheampong from Chelsea to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Enzo Maresca’s previous comments on the defender show why he would be a smart addition to the Reds’ team.

Jeremy Jacquet will be part of the Liverpool squad next season when he joins from Rennes, while Giovanni Leoni will also be available for manager Arne Slot – should he remain in charge – after he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, there remains doubts over the long-term futures of some of the Reds’ long-term defensive stalwarts heading into the summer window. And Virgil van Dijk turning 35 in July, Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season and with Joe Gomez continuing to prove injury-prone, there is still a need for Liverpool to sign another centre-back in the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool fans would expect the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to delve into the market for a senior centre-back, it has emerged that the defending Premier League champions are looking at Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are among the clubs that are ‘monitoring’ the ‘progress’ of Acheampong ‘closely’.

Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, too, are keen on the 19-year-old, with all the clubs ‘impressed by his ability to operate effectively in multiple defensive roles’.

The report has stated: ‘At just 19 years old, the versatile defender has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing young prospects ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window.

‘Acheampong represents a new breed of defender often described as a hybrid, equally comfortable as a right-back or centre-back.’

The teenager is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2029.

Acheampong has scored two goals in 38 first-team appearances for the Blues so far in his career.

So far this season, the England Under-21 international defender has made 24 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals in the process.

While most of Acheampong’s appearances this season have been at right-back, he has operated as a central defender, too.

According to CaughtOffSide, offers of €25-30million (up to £26m, $35m) ‘could test Chelsea’s resolve’ to keep Acheampong, and it remans to be seen if Liverpool are willing to pay that amount.

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What Enzo Maresca said about Josh Acheampong

No other source is reporting about Liverpool’s interest in Acheampong, so we need to be a bit cautious at the moment.

However, it does not come as a surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the teenager, who impressed Enzo Maresca when the Italian was in charge of Chelsea.

Against Legia Warsaw in the Conference League in April 2025, Acheampong impressed as a right-back, centre-back and deep-lying midfielder at different stages of the game.

After the match, Maresca said about Acheampong, while praising Tyrique George for his first senior goal: “I’m very happy first of all for the Chelsea academy because it’s one of our boys from the academy so very happy for him (George).

“He was quite good first half, taking responsibility, second half in the middle probably he was a bit better.

“But the one that I fell in love with is Josh Acheampong because for me potentially he can be fantastic player, a top player for this club, and for football in general.

“A good player shows you they can play in different position and do good.

“He was a full-back, good, midfielder, good, central defender, good, so it’s not about ‘I play in that position or in that position’ — if you are a good player you can be in different positions.

“To be honest, since we started I’m in love with him but (against Legia) he showed that he can be a very good player for this club.”

Maresca added: “He can be good in different positions and the best thing from Josh also is that he’s open, he wants to learn; ‘Ok, full back? No problem, what do I have to do? Perfect, midfielder, what do I have to do?’

“Good players, they want to play in all positions, they want to learn and Josh is doing that since we started.

“We use him in the way we are using Malo Gusto since we started, (Marc) Cucurella: full back inside, central defender inside and he was very good.”

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Latest Chelsea and Liverpool transfer news

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