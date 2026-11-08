Rio Ferdinand complains Man Utd are giving him ‘grey hair’ – ‘How the hell?’

Rio Ferdinand has complained Manchester United are giving him ‘more grey hair’ watching their games at the moment, as he hit out at some of the club’s recent performances early in matches.

United came back from 2-0 and then 4-2 down against Aston Villa in the Premier League to draw on Sunday. Having come back from 2-0 down in the week to beat Roma 3-2, the Red Devils once again showed good fight.

But like in Europe, they allowed their opposition to get massively on top before kicking into gear.

Villa gave themselves two-goal advantages four minutes into the first half and then eight minutes into the second, before United’s third and fourth goals came in stoppage time.

In a series of X posts, club legend Ferdinand showcased a rollercoaster of emotions.

First, he said: ‘Reaction been very good…. but how the hell are we always giving a couple a goals away before we wake up!’

He followed up, saying: ‘From this to THIS !!! Carrick time!!!!!!!!!! Birthday weekend just got tad better in the last 6 minutes…’

From this to THIS ➡️!!! Carrick time!!!!!!!!!!

Birthday weekend just got tad better in the last 6 minutes… 😮‍💨 #MUFC https://t.co/mYB6K0U62U — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 8, 2026

Before finally: ‘No better way to lose weight & get more grey hair than watching a Utd game recently.’

READ MORE: Man Utd: Michael Carrick sack remains ‘inevitable’ as he equals horror Ruben Amorim record

Man Utd equal unwanted record

United are evidently struggling for large periods of games at the minute, be that the start, end or anywhere in between.

Indeed, when they beat Roma, they broke a nine-game streak without a win across all competitions.

But in the Premier League alone, their issues persist.

United have now gone eight games without a win, which is equal to the club’s most ever in the Premier League – a record which Ruben Amorim set during his time in charge prior to Carrick.

Following the international break, the Red Devils have a trip to rivals Liverpool – fourth in the league. They might well set an unwanted club record in that game.