Jamie O’Hara unleashes Tottenham rant on ‘fraud’ striker – ‘Absolute garbage’

Tottenham have been told they signed an "absolute garbage" striker

Jamie O’Hara has unleashed his latest rant on former club Tottenham, taking aim at a “fraud” striker who he feels was “absolute garbage” against Leeds.

Spurs had been in a good vein of form before coming up against fellow form side Leeds on Saturday. The north London club had won their last three games, but that run was ended by the Whites, who won 1-0.

After seven goals in their last three games, the well ran dry for Tottenham against Leeds.

They had only seven shots, compared to the Whites’ 16, and only three of them were on target.

Striker Omar Marmoush, who was hooked after 65 minutes leading the Tottenham line, managed only two shots – one on target and one off. He also managed only three touches in the Leeds box, and was dispossessed twice.

O’Hara, formerly of Tottenham, slammed the Egyptian forward after the match.

He said on talkSPORT: “Marmoush is like fraud levels right now. Did we sign him from Manchester City, or have we signed his twin brother or something?

“I don’t know who this geezer is; he’s absolute garbage.”

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Jamie O’Hara not pleased with Tottenham striker options

O’Hara is evidently not enamoured with the options that Spurs have to lead the line, having called out fellow striker Dominic Solanke of late.

He feels Tottenham can achieve European football this season, but not with the Englishman up top.

O’Hara said: “The last three games we’ve been absolutely fantastic. Things are looking up, there’s a bit more confidence and belief in the team, and the manager does really look like he’s got this team playing.

“I believe that this team, we can get Europe.”

He added: “Solanke isn’t good enough. He’s a solid Premier League striker. Spurs need a star up front.”