Multiple reasons show why Ruben Amorim should be out of time as Man Utd head coach

Jamie Carragher has laid into Ruben Amorim’s disastrous spell as Manchester United manager in spectacular fashion and called on Red Devils’ bosses to pull the trigger on his tenure as soon as possible, for the good of the club.

United failed to make it back-to-back wins for the first time under Amorim, as they were unable to back up victory over Chelsea when they went down to a demoralising 3-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

Despite a fourth defeat of the season already, it’s understood that the Man Utd board are still backing Amorim, while TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has told us that the Portuguese is ‘teetering on the edge’ and that potential replacements ‘are being looked at.’

As for Amorim himself, he still appears to be fairly relaxed about his position, telling Match of the Day after the defeat to Brentford: “I am never concerned about my job – I am not that kind of guy. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here.”

Carragher, however, has called on the Old Trafford hierarchy to act now and get rid of the struggling United chief.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, he said: “I think he’s still in a job because the powers-at-be have made so many mistakes that they almost don’t want to admit right now they have made another.

“This has been a disaster for Amorim and United. The quicker they make a decision on the manager we are only waiting for the inevitable. This has to end as quickly as possible.”

Carragher also suggested that any number of Amorim’s rivals in England would fancy being at the helm at United, adding: “I think every other Premier League manager would think ‘I could do a better job’ – the only positive is they haven’t gone all out for his system.

“Any competent football manager could get United to the European places or certainly fighting for them,” he added. “It couldn’t have gone any worse.

“What he did at Sporting was really special, but it will be better for everyone to just shake hands and move on.”

Rooney fears ‘soulless’ Man Utd decline

Meanwhile, United legend Wayne Rooney was very critical after the Red Devils’ latest defeat and claims his former club has “no soul”.

“I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“Manager, players, whatever that is. Whatever it takes to get Manchester United back.

“I don’t recognise the whole football club. I don’t see players fighting, I don’t see character, I don’t see desire to win.

“I go to a game watching, expecting, here we go again – expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

“It’s not even just results on the pitch. It’s everything about the club that needs fixing – Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have walked into a real challenge.

“We’re seeing staff members getting sacked after 20, 30 years who are very important people to that football club.

“The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club.”

