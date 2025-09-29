Spanish media reacts to Xavi to Man Utd claim as Fabrizio Romano throws FIFTH name to replace Ruben Amorim

The Spanish media have responded to Fabrizio Romano’s claim that former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez would love to replace Ruben Amorim as the Manchester United manager, with the reliable journalist also naming an Italian as one of the candidates to take over at Old Trafford.

Amorim is under immense pressure after Man Utd lost yet again last weekend. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford away from home at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday and are now 14th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd, who are not involved in any European competition this season, were knocked out by League Two club Grimsby Town at the second-round stage of the Carabao Cup in August.

While BBC Sport and The Daily Mail have reported that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not going to sack Amorim anytime soon and will give him a full season, everyone knows that football is a results business and decisions can be made quickly.

Trusted journalist Romano has revealed that Barcelona legend Xavi is keen on taking charge of Man Utd should the club’s hierarchy make him an offer.

The 45-year-old former Spain international midfielder has managed Al Sadd and Barcelona in the past and is currently without a managerial job and is a candidate for the role at Al-Ittihad, who recently sacked former Man Utd defender Laurent Blanc.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can guarantee to you that Xavi is studying the Premier League. He is monitoring the league and would do immediately to Man Utd.

“Even without any European football, he would go immediately to Premier League with Man Utd. He would love that opportunity.

“So the Al-Ittihad situation can have an effect on Man Utd.”

Catalan media outlet Sport has responded to the claim that Xavi is eager to become the new Man Utd manager.

While relaying reports from England and Romano about Amorim’s future and Xavi’s interest, the publication added that Luciano Spalletti and Sergio Conceicao are the other two candidates for the managerial role at Al-Ittihad.

Sport further added: ‘In any case, Xavi Hernández has not commented and continues to consider various proposals until he finds one that truly suits him and allows him to return to the bench.’

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd: Three reasons why Ruben Amorim has to be sacked after Brentford defeat

Fabrizio Romano suggests Roberto De Zerbi for Man Utd manager’s role

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd have identified three major candidates should they decide to sack Amorim.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have met with Gareth Southgate already, with the former England manager currently unattached.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are the other two candidates, and after making the revelation about Xavi, Romano has mentioned Roberto De Zerbi as a potential fifth name on the list for Man Utd.

De Zerbi impressed in the Premier League during his time as the manager of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 46-year-old Italian tactician is now in charge of Marseille, who finished second in Ligue 1 under him and are just three points off the pace in the standings at the moment.

Romano said: “Gareth Southgate has a very good relationship with Ineos. He’s very appreciated by people at the club. That is why the link is always there between Man Utd and Southgate.

“What I can tell you is that there are no active talks for Southgate to become Man Utd manager as of now. But these stories are because of his good personal connections with Ineos people.

“If United want to change, it will be more than just Southgate. They liked Roberto de Zerbi, who’s doing a fantastic job at Marseille.”

Latest Man Utd news: Atletico Madrid raid, Rasmus Hojlund hammered

Meanwhile, Man Utd are planning to reinforce their squad with a new midfielder in the January transfer window, as the Red Devils plan to raid Atletico Madrid for their star player.

Elsewhere, the Italian media are not happy with Rasmus Hojlund following his latest performance for Napoli, but another Man Utd loanee, Marcus Rashford, is flourishing at Man Utd.

And finally, Man Utd’s dismissive attitude towards a Serie A striker who is in top form has opened the door for Newcastle to make a move for him, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Woeful Ruben Amorim record at Man Utd