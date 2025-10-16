Manchester United have been scolded over the strange decision to bring in three new forwards this summer, with one former star branding one of the signings “weird” and another having suggested INEOS massively blundered by not focusing on strengthening elsewhere instead.

The Red Devils were in need of some fresh faces after an utterly dismal season saw them finish in an all-time low 15th in the Premier League last time out. Having also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, the 2025/25 season became only the second time in 35 years that Manchester United has missed out on some form of European football.

Despite the troubles the club find themselves in, United’s appeal had certainly not faded as three hefty signings in attack would testify. And with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving for combined fees of around £203.5m (€234m, $273m), big things are now expected of their new-look frontline.

However, results continue to remain patchy, and the signing of all three forwards ultimately denied United the financial muscle to complete what many observers felt was the more pressing issue – a new No.6 to add control and poise to the base of their midfield.

Having brought in powerful Slovenian frontman Sesko last of all, legendary former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has labelled the signing ‘weird’, suggesting Rasmus Hojlund was more than capable of scoring goals with Cunha and Mbeumo behind him and that his previous drought only stemmed from poor service.

Echoing what Paul Scholes had said earlier this week, Schmeichel told BBC Sport’s Sacked in the Morning podcast: “The signing of Sesko was a bit weird to me.

“We had Hojlund, starved of service for two years. You only need to see what he is doing now at Napoli with Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay to play with.

“I have consistently said Hojlund will be a 25-goal-a-season striker, but he needs service.

“At the time, we brought Cunha and Mbeumo in – players who would give Hojlund first-class service.

“We spent £70m or so on Sesko [but] we don’t have that number six we should have.”

Man Utd desperately needed a new quality midfielder

With Amorim largely using Bruno Fernandes, somewhat out of position, and the ageing Casemiro in his 3-4-2-1 formation, there has been question marks raised over the quality of the pair’s stamina there to truly take control of Premier League games.

And while Fernandes’ qualities are not in question, he is clearly best suited to a much more advanced role. Three wins and three defeats in their opening seven games certainly hints that those inconsistencies will remain.

One player United are strongly interested in is Carlos Baleba, and while enquiries were made at the back end of the window, Brighton’s demands for a fee of £100m plus made his signing impossible for United if they were to remain within the confines of PSR.

Instead, Baleba is one of two targets in midfield – and it seems United do have a new top target there – for the January window.

But as everyone knows, the winter window is a tough one to do business in, with fees often inflated owing to clubs’ unwillingness to trade their best and most important stars mid-season.

Former star Owen Hargreaves also thinks United missed a trick not adding a new holding midfielder, also lamenting the use of Fernandes in a deeper role.

“Bruno is their best player by a country mile then they go and sign two number 10s to play in his position,” Hargreaves said, speaking on The Breakdown with TNT Sports.

“And he has to play as a defensive midfield player almost. I appreciate you needed more goals, they [United] have thought more goals will get us higher up the table than, say, a world-class goalkeeper.

“But actually, you have the best no 10 in the division with Cole Palmer, and you drop him [deeper] because you want someone to play through midfield because you have Cunha and Mbeumo.

“So why didn’t you just sign a central midfield player to play there and let Bruno do his thing with Cunha? Then a goalkeeper. It would have fixed a lot of issues.”

