Rangers currently sit just one point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, and former striker Mark Hateley has exclusively told TEAMtalk why he is so confident that the Gers can win the Scottish League Cup before they turn their attention to the title race and Scottish Cup.

Rangers had a hugely disappointing 2025/26, finishing in third place and 10 points adrift of Celtic as their rivals beat Hearts to the title on the final day of the season.

But their fortunes have been transformed by ex-Hearts boss Derek McInnes, who was appointed Rangers manager at the start of this term.

And while Rangers were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the qualification stages, Hateley believes that could help his former side win every other trophy on offer.

The first step would be beating Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final on December 13.

“When we got knocked out of Europe, I said, “this is the best thing that could happen to us”, honestly – it gears you up. I said Rangers would win the treble this year, stupidly, and I don’t know where it came from, it just came out of me,” Hately exclusively told TEAMtalk, in association with London.Bet.

“It’s one of the youngest squads we’ve had for a long, long time, all getting to know each other. On the back of a cup final win, and I’m not even going to think of anything else apart from winning, that goes a long, long way with younger players. I think the manager, Derek, will be able to bottle that and use it.

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Derek McInnes ‘is the right man for the job’

Hateley, who scored 104 goals in 203 games and won 11 major honours with Rangers, believes that winning the League Cup could play a major role in snowballing the club’s season into a treble-winning one, something that McInnes – another former Rangers player – will be well aware of.

“Having been there before as a player, [McInnes] sees how huge the consequences are. Defeat in the final is huge, and a win is huge as well, Hateley added.

“Either way, whatever you come out of that final with, it backs you in January, for Andrew Cavenagh and the team, which he’s done very well at the moment. I’m really impressed. Purely on the back of getting that first trophy, you could go out and reinforce in January.

“But I’ve always said it: you don’t get judged on Old Firm games here. You get judged on St Mirren and Dundee, the games where you have to find something within you on a freezing cold, wet night up in Aberdeen.

“I think we’re in a good space right now, but it’s about the foundations. Over the last 10 or 15 years we’ve never had a strong foundation to build on, year on year.

“We worry about what we do; we don’t worry about what’s happening on the other side of the city. They’ve got their own problems to bear. We’re in the right lane.

“This is how ridiculous it was before the two wins against Celtic in the week: it was a troubled time, and then those two wins changed everything around. From that, we’re on and on and on.

“Derek is the right man for the job, without a shadow of a doubt. He understands everything about the club, the fans and what we need. Fingers crossed for the cup final.”

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