Manchester United are in talks to sign Calvin Bassey and Alvaro Arbeloa has revealed whether or not a deal for the Fulham centre-back will now be made.

Man Utd are gearing up for what could well be a season-defining winter window. The threat of relegation looms large right now, and if the Red Devils don’t oversee a fruitful window, the prospect of dropping into the second tier will become a painful reality.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have the final say on new recruits, though he is being closely consulted by Jason Wilcox and co.

Around £50m has been earmarked for new arrivals prior to player sales, with additions being sought at left-back, centre-back and striker.

One of the centre-backs Man Utd are keen on signing is Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

The 26-year-old left-footer has quietly developed into a reliable performer at Premier League level, and per The Athletic, talks are taking place behind the scenes.

They stated on Friday morning: ‘At centre-back, Calvin Bassey is high on United’s list, and talks are taking place to understand the conditions for a potential transfer in January.

‘Bassey, 26, has grown into his status at Fulham, where he has been given the captaincy this season, and he stands out as a one-on-one defender who enjoys driving forward with the ball.

‘Fulham are pushing to extend his contract, and they do not intend to sell him in January.’

Fulham refuse to sell Calvin Bassey to Man Utd in January

But according to Fulham manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, there’ll be no transfer to Old Trafford for Bassey in January.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Arbeloa declared: “Calvin Bassey is NOT for sale in January.

“He’s a key player for us and there’s no chance for an exit in January. We are working on a new contract”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Man Utd increasingly likely to complete spectacular left-back signing after transfer approved

* Nico Paz reaches verdict on joining Man Utd over Real Madrid as David Ornstein makes U-turn claim

* Bruno Fernandes: Huge Man Utd blow revealed in fitness update on two key stars ahead of Brentford

With the Bassey route seemingly closed, United will be forced to explore alternatives, such as Nathan Collins (Brentford) and Jarrad Branthwaite.

On the subject of Branthwaite, The Athletic noted there is a release clause in the Everton ace’s deal, though it does not become active until next summer.