Rangers are not expected to make any drastic changes in the January transfer window, though TEAMtalk understands they are showing significant interest in a former Kilmarnock winger.

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table after a positive start to the season. They are just four points behind leaders Celtic, who have played one game more than their rivals.

Following a busy and proactive summer under Derek McInnes, sources close to the Ibrox club confirm that they see little need for desperate incoming business.

Sources have confirmed the club are interested in Dinamo Bucharest winger Danny Armstrong, the former Kilmarnock player who has impressed in Romania.

Armstrong has notched six goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances for Bucharest so far this season. However, any pursuit will be strictly dependent on the right price being agreed, and nothing is advanced at this stage.

McInnes and the recruitment team are under no pressure to force deals after the summer rebuild and will only move if terms represent clear value.

The approach is helped by the eventual return of key attacking players. Lawrence Shankland is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring issue and is expected to be available again soon and striker Youssef Chermiti continues his rehabilitation.

Their comebacks will provide McInnes with greater options in the final third without the need for significant new investment.

With the wage bill already high after the summer deals, the focus is on sales.

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Rangers preparing to offload stars in January

Rangers are looking to trim the squad and free up resources rather than add further high-earners.

Players who have struggled for regular minutes or whose futures clearly lie elsewhere are the main targets for movement, allowing the club to trim the group while protecting its core.

Oscar Cortes is one player whose future is not at Ibrox.

Summer signing Vanja Dragojevic is not among those expected to depart, however.

The Serbian midfielder is still viewed internally as a high potential player who can develop into an important squad member and the club is keen to give him further opportunities to establish himself.

McInnes has been consistent in his expectations for January, the priority is stability.

Key players will only be considered for sale if an exceptional offer arrives and the manager is content to work with the group he already has once the injured players return. While the window always brings speculation, the current plan at Ibrox is straightforward – specific interest in the right profile at the right price.

With Rangers able to go a point behind Celtic if they win their game in hand there is no rush to disturb the group that is on a unbeaten run and in a title race.

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