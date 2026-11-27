Bruno Fernandes’ camp are actively doing their due diligence on potential options heading into 2027 amid growing uncertainty over his Manchester United future, though INEOS are making a crafty move to protect the player’s valuation, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Those close to the Portuguese superstar believe United are open to selling the 32-year-old – potentially even as early as the upcoming January transfer window – as the club prepares for a major squad overhaul under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

TEAMtalk understands from sources that United have already informed Fernandes of their intention to trigger the one-year extension option in his current contract, which would tie him to Old Trafford until 2028 if activated and will at the very least protect their valuation of a player they know remains in high demand.

But with Old Trafford chiefs bracing for a busy January window featuring both incomings and departures, the potential departure of Fernandes could be the most high-profile transfer of all.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that negotiations over a fresh long-term contract between the two parties have failed to progress in recent times, with their latest proposal to him falling short just two weeks ago.

While Fernandes recently stated publicly that he had put contract talks on hold to focus on results, club sources insist the pause was a mutual decision given the previous stagnation.

Fernandes had initially wanted to commit his long-term future to United until 2030, yet that is a length of commitment the club’s hierarchy have been unwilling to consider.

With that impasse unresolved and Fernandes – who scored twice in Wednesday night’s 2-2 Champions League draw against former club Sporting CP – far from assured about his long-term role at the club, his representatives are now sounding out prospective suitors to gauge concrete interest – and as sources can reveal, the player is not short of options…

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Clubs are queuing up for Bruno Fernandes with 11 Euro sides keen – Sources

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League remain actively interested, having previously attempted to lure him to the Middle East, while enquiries have also arrived from Major League Soccer.

However, TEAMtalk is told by sources that Fernandes’ clear preference is to remain in European football if, and when, he departs Manchester.

Conversations have already taken place with Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus, with interest from both Serie A giants confirmed. In Spain, Atletico Madrid remain long-term admirers and represent a viable avenue into La Liga.

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been alerted to his potential availability, having both previously shown a tentative interest in the playmaker.

The most aggressive interest, however, is emerging from Turkey. Galatasaray have long admired the Portugal international and held discussions with his camp over the summer, while Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are both keen to be kept firmly informed of developments.

A return to his native Portugal also remains on the table and not solely with his former employers Sporting CP, with both Benfica and FC Porto expected to enter the conversation should he become attainable.

Crucially, the main complication for Fernandes is that Manchester United remain firmly in the driving seat. Even if Old Trafford decision-makers ultimately conclude that his long-term future lies elsewhere, they are far from certain to sanction a mid-season exit in January and would only do so if Pochettino sanctions it.

When Fernandes does eventually leave – and even if it’s not in 2027, that time will arrive eventually – the club will face a hugely difficult task in replacing the talismanic star.

However, two major names have come to the fore in recent weeks.

And while we can reveal that Barcelona are taking one option off the table by opening talks on another new deal for a star playmaker, another quality option could soon present itself.

That’s after it was claimed that Como sensation Nico Paz was open to a move to Old Trafford after the conditions emerged over how and why he could spurn a return to Real Madrid in favour of Old Trafford.

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