Newcastle seriously considering January bid for the ‘new Szoboszlai’ but record fee needed – Exclusive

Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth, who is on Newcastle and Liverpool's radar

Newcastle United are serious about making a bid for Alex Toth that would make him the most expensive sale for a Hungarian club, with sources also telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool have been scouting the Ferencvaros midfielder, who has been compared to Dominik Szoboszlai.

In the bustling heart of Hungarian football, a 20-year-old prodigy is turning heads across Europe. Alex Toth, the dynamic central midfielder for Ferencvaros, has emerged as one of the continent’s most coveted talents this season, with Premier League heavyweights Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United leading the chase for his signature.

Valued between just €8-15 million (up to £13.5m, $17.5m), the Budapest-born sensation’s blend of vision, tenacity, and flair has scouts from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund buzzing, too.

The transfer frenzy kicked off in November when Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen began sending scouts, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund monitoring closely.

Juventus subsequently joined the fray, eyeing a €15m (up to £13.5m, $17.5m) package, which would make Toth the most expensive sale for a Hungarian club.

And now comes the Premier League twist: Brighton and Newcastle, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are seriously considering January bids, drawn to Toth’s versatility amid their squad rebuilds. Liverpool have been scouting him regularly also.

For Ferencvaros, this is vindication of their youth pipeline. Yet, with Toth’s market value continuing to grow, the Hungarian champions face a dilemma: cash in now when his value is high or run the risk of losing their gem for far less later as his contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

Alex Toth’s rise

Toth’s breakthrough has been nothing short of spectacular. Born on October 23, 2005, the midfielder honed his skills at Gloriette SE before joining Ferencvaros academy in 2014.

A loan spell at Soroksar sharpened his edge, and under then Ferencvaros manager Dejan Stankovic, he exploded into the first team last January.

In the 2025/26 NB I campaign, Toth has featured in 11 matches, starting eight and making three substitute appearances. His haul? One goal, two assists, and a defensive masterclass with 66 tackles won at a 57.9% success rate – figures that scream maturity beyond his years.

In the Europa League, Toth has registered one assist in four matches, including a pivotal role in Ferencvaros’ gritty 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in November in the Europa League after coming on as a substitute.

What sets Toth apart is his ‘new Szoboszlai’ moniker, a nod to Hungary international midfielder and Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

At 1.81m with a right-footed prowess, Toth excels as a box-to-box dynamo, dictating tempo with 91% passing accuracy and covering 16km per game.

The 20-year-old, who has already made nine appearances for Hungary, is unflappable off the pitch.

“I’ve seen the rumours, but I can’t let them distract me,” Toth told reporters post-Fenerbahce.

At Ferencvaros, Toth is now working under former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, who took charge of the Hungarian club in January 2025 and led them to the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I title.

