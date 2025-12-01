Antoine Semenyo is emerging as one of the most in-demand players ahead of the January transfer window, but where would be the best destination for the Bournemouth winger?

Semenyo was already attracting interest from multiple clubs in the summer, but opted to renew his terms with Bournemouth. They might not be able to keep him on the South Coast for much longer, though, with his form in the first few months of the 2025-26 season putting him back in the shop window.

Over the weekend, Manchester City emerged as the latest contenders to sign Semenyo, who has already been linked with rivals such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in view of the January transfer window.

With the options piling up, Semenyo will have to pick his next step wisely when the time comes to move on. But among his admirers, where would he be best off moving to?

Our writers are ready to debate where he should go…

Fraser Fletcher

It’s hard not to say that Manchester City are not the best option for Semenyo. But that could change should Pep leave in the summer.

Liverpool will turn their fortunes around and maybe he is the needed boost of energy they need. Should he come in and make an immediate impact that would make him very popular, feels like a good move.

Steve Pearson

Ordinarily with these types of questions my answer would revolve around which club the player would be assured of starting at. But in Semenyo’s case, he’d walk into the elevens of all four teams right now.

As such, Semenyo should choose the club that comes with the greatest chance of lifting major honours over the coming years.

That narrows the field down to Man City and Liverpool, with Man Utd still years away from challenging and Tottenham perennially in the shadow of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

A front three consisting of Doku on the left, Haaland up front and Semenyo on the right would give defences nightmares for the next half-decade.

None can be bullied off the ball physically, yet none can be matched in sprints either. I don’t think Pep has ever had a front three containing that level of physicality and speed. It would be a sight to see.

James Marshment

I think any player would be brave to sign for Man City right now given the uncertainty over Guardiola’s situation. If I were a player at the top of my game and with a few elite clubs to choose from, they’d probably be bottom of my list…

If Semenyo moved to Tottenham, he’s a player who could quickly become a big fish in a medium-sized pond, and could certainly elevate their attack to another level.

But if the player wants to make the best move for his career, then, for me, it has to be Liverpool!

Despite their recent struggles, the Reds represent one of the bastions of world football; an absolute behemoth in the European game and a side as safe a bet as you can get for regular Champions League football.

Moreover, the fact that the declining Mo Salah will leave in 2027 and potentially even sooner, there’s a real opening for him there to not just become a first-team regular at Anfield, but to start putting up even bigger numbers than he has done for Bournemouth this year.

And while they may be the biggest of shoes to step into, I honestly think Semenyo has the class, physicality and belief to make any move a huge success.

Samuel Bannister

Semenyo will be turning 26 in January so knows the next move he makes will probably be to the club he spends the prime of his career at.

With that in mind, it would be fair to aim high, but he must also take into account where he’s most likely to carve out a regular role for himself.

I would rule out Man Utd because they already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer just gone to pick up the kind of spaces Semenyo would operate in.

The Liverpool link is probably the most intriguing since he can play on either wing and they may need a successor to Mohamed Salah on the right or an upgrade on Cody Gakpo on the left.

That versatility could also stand him in good stead for a move to City, but I believe Tottenham’s needs match up most closely with Semenyo’s profile, since he could solve their left-wing shortage and offer a new element to their attack.

Nathan Egerton

Semenyo has gone from strength to strength at Bournemouth and it’s not surprising that a queue of clubs are looking to secure his signature.

The Ghana international should avoid Manchester United and Tottenham as both clubs have been very inconsistent throughout 2025 and are currently a long way from challenging for the major honours.

Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions but Arne Slot has struggled to get the best out of his attack following his £440million spending spree in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City currently represent the best option for the winger as a front three of Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Semenyo would terrify Premier League defences.

Rob McCarthy

Semenyo has his pick of some top clubs, no doubt, but there’s only one place where he will be an absolute guaranteed starter in the position he prefers, and that’s Tottenham.

Spurs made a major blunder over the summer by not bringing in a left-wing replacement for club legend Son Heung-min, and have to do everything to rectify that by beating their rivals to the punch and signing the Bournemouth star in January.

Having Semenyo on the left flank and his international teammate Mohammed Kudus on the right would give Thomas Frank two-thirds of an incredible forward line – if only he could find a striker who can stay fit for longer than five minutes.

Ghana stars Semenyo and Kudus are known to be good friends, and perhaps that might give Tottenham a small edge when it comes to winning the race for his signature in the new year.

But, whatever happens in January, if Tottenham transfer chiefs don’t prove to fans that they made a concrete move for Semenyo, then it’s a major fail on the club’s part when it comes to filling a very clear and obvious need.