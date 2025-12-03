Samuel Chukwueze is enjoying life at Fulham under Marco Silva and is keen to make his stay at Craven Cottage permanent, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the winger’s comments about the Craven Cottage faithful and his manager shed further light on his stance.

Chukwueze joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal from AC Milan in the summer of 2025, with the Cottagers having the option to make it permanent at the end of the season. The 26-year-old Nigeria international striker endured a difficult time at Milan, scoring just eight goals and registering only six assists in 70 appearances for the Rossoneri.

The winger, who has earned 51 caps for Nigeria, has done well for Fulham in the limited playing time that he has been given so far this season, scoring two goals and giving three assists in eight matches in all competitions for the Cottagers.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Fulham manager Marco Silva has given Chukwueze a new lease of life, with the Milan-owner winger keen on extending his stay at Craven Cottage.

Silva has eased Chukwueze into Premier League football, and after making his full debut against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, he backed it up with two second-half goals as a substitute against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Figures close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that the Nigeria international says he is personally thriving under Silva’s guidance and hopes his loan move will eventually turn into a longer-term deal.

There is potential for that to happen, but uncertainty still remains over Silva’s own future.

Fulham want Silva to sign a new contract, yet the manager has asked for further signings and stronger backing before committing.

Insiders say a deal running until 2029 has been offered, and there is fresh optimism that talks ahead of January could lead to a breakthrough.

Silva’s man-management has been central to his success at Fulham, alongside his tactical approach.

The 48-year-old’s work with Chukwueze is the latest example of how he can rebuild a player’s confidence and output.

AC Milan are understood to remain open to making Chukwueze’s loan deal with Fulham a permanent move.

What Samuel Chukwueze has said about Fulham fans and Marco Silva

Chukwueze’s comments after Fulham’s 5-4 defeat to Man City at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday evening underline that he is enjoying playing for the London club.

The winger told Fulham’s official website: “It was a crazy game today. We conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded, but I liked the spirit of the team for the comeback.

“The chances we created in the second half were almost there. It was a difficult one to take because we wanted three wins in a row, and it didn’t happen, but we’ll keep our heads up.

“We fought until the last minute and on Sunday (against Crystal Palace) we’re going to give everything for the fans.”

Chukwueze noted about the Fulham fans: “For me, I always believe. If we don’t believe, we won’t score. Everybody believed that we could come back – the team, the coach and the fans.

“The fans were amazing – supportive from 5-1 to 5-4. We gave everything, and I think we need to lift our heads up and say we fought well. We have to move on.”

After the defeat to Man City, Chukwueze also praised Fulham manager Silva.

The winger said: “I think I’m finding myself. The coach believes in me.

“That’s the most important thing – a coach that believes in you, pushes you and the fans. My teammates push me a lot, so I have to give them credit and the coach credit as well.”

Chukwueze underlined the importance of winning as a team instead of just adding to goal-tally by saying: “For me, it’s a good feeling to score two goals, but not a good feeling to lose.

“If I had scored my two goals and we won, it would have meant a lot to me – but for now, it doesn’t mean a lot.”

