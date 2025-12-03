Tottenham Hotspur are working hard on prospective goalkeeper targets heading into 2026 and one they are huge admirers of is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen, though TEAMtalk can reveal the European giants who are also strongly looking into a move.

Current Spurs number one Guglielmo Vicario is under pressure after some high-profile blunders of late that have seen his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium called into question. As a result, we can confirm there is interest back in his native Italy for his services, where both Inter and AC Milan – both potentially on the look-out for a new No 1 next year – are seeing him as a potential option looking ahead to next summer.

Tottenham, themselves, are already well-versed on the top goalkeeping options available to them and my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Tuesday that Manchester City’s summer signing James Trafford is one player they are already considering as a serious option ahead of the two 2026 transfer windows.

Now sources can reveal that another option who is also on their radar and whom we can confirm has hugely impressed them, is Verbruggen.

Verbruggen has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top shot-stoppers since moving to Brighton from Anderlecht in 2023, and at 23, now looks primed to be one of the world’s best.

The Dutchman was looked at very closely by Manchester City in the summer, whilst Chelsea also have a long-standing interest in him.

We understand Spurs are now making checks on Verbruggen, and he is seen as one of their better options, should they move on from Vicario.

Tottenham face strong competition for Verbruggen signing

While the cost of potentially signing Verbruggen has not yet come to light, Brighton have shown themselves to be tough negotiators when it comes to selling their prized assets, with Moises Caicedo moving for a then British record fee when joining Chelsea and with the Seagulls making similar hefty demands when Manchester United came calling for Carlos Baleba.

Contracted at the Amex until summer 2028, the Seagulls now know they will get their optimum price for the player next year, what with just two years left to run on his existing arrangement come the summer.

However, there is strong interest abroad, and we can also reveal that German giants Bayern Munich are also very much in the mix for Verbruggen.

TEAMtalk has spoken to high-ranking sources at Bayern who confirm they see the 26-times capped Netherlands international as one of the best options, but not the only one, to potentially replace veteran superstar Manuel Neuer.

Indeed, in September, whilst on international duty, Verbruggen acknowledged to being flattered by the links to reigning Bundesliga champions.

“It’s always a compliment to be linked with such big clubs, but I haven’t really thought about it that much,” Verbruggen said.

“My agent keeps me out of that. If something becomes very concrete and decisions have to be made, I’ll hear about it.”

Brighton, for their part, are insistent that they want to retain Verbruggen’s services, but internally they realise it could be very difficult to keep him beyond this season.

